Predators Recall Andreas Englund From Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Has Appeared in 34 Games for the Admirals This Season, Posting Six Points (2g-4a) and 44 Penalty Minutes

Andreas Englund, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Andreas Englund from Milwaukee (AHL).

Englund, 30 (1/21/96), has played in 34 games for the Admirals this season, posting six points (2g-4a), 44 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. Englund has additionally recorded two multi-point outings this campaign, the most recent coming on Jan. 8 vs. Manitoba (1g-1a).

