Training Camp Brings Fresh Start, Renewed Excitement for Preds as New Season Awaits

When asked Thursday about moving on from the disappointment of the 2024-25 Nashville Predators season, Fedor Svechkov grinned.
“What happened last year? I don’t remember,” the 22-year-old centerman laughed.
In a way, that was the mindset as the Preds began the on-ice portion of their 2025 Training Camp at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday morning - out with the old, in with the new.
Nobody with a Nashville logo on the front of their chest needs to be reminded how the previous campaign - which was loaded with expectation, especially from outside the organization - ultimately turned out.
And while the group wasn’t completely dismissing the past, Svechkov’s humor provided a perfect window into the minds of those on the Preds roster intent on doing anything but repeating the previous iteration.
“We all understand what happened last year, and I think it’s OK to talk about a little at the beginning and say, ‘We don't want that to happen again,’ but you move on from it,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Thursday’s practice. “It's not going to do us any good to think about what happened last year. It's a fresh start. There's some new faces, and just overall, I think a different sense of, I don't want to say expectation, because the expectation is that we're a playoff team - I don't think that's changed, but there was a lot of outside noise last year, and I think that's toned down a little bit this year.
“If anything, we use that as some internal motivation to prove some people wrong. But at the end of the day, it's focusing on coming out of the gate strong, and that's a big part of what can dictate the rest of the season. It starts out in training camp and making some tweaks that we've already discussed. Guys are excited.”
That excitement is always palpable on the first day of a new season that all 32 NHL teams hope will last until mid-June, but only one club is happy with how things eventually end.
But for now, the Predators are just simply ready to prove the previous campaign was anything but indicative of what they’re actually capable of doing.
“We’re all excited,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “Nobody was happy the way the year went on the team, and I think individually, a lot of guys have a chip on their shoulder, and that's not a bad thing… I think the expectations from the outside are a little different this year than they were last year. But, everybody in here has a lot of confidence in our team… We all know what happened last year, and like I said, we're coming back with a chip on our shoulders, and I think there's a lot of guys in this room that want to prove that we're a great team, and we're excited for that.”