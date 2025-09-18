Training Camp Brings Fresh Start, Renewed Excitement for Preds as New Season Awaits

Nashville's Top Players Talk Anticipation, New Outlook On What's Ahead

Roman Josi, Steven Stamkos

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

When asked Thursday about moving on from the disappointment of the 2024-25 Nashville Predators season, Fedor Svechkov grinned.

“What happened last year? I don’t remember,” the 22-year-old centerman laughed.

In a way, that was the mindset as the Preds began the on-ice portion of their 2025 Training Camp at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday morning - out with the old, in with the new.

Nobody with a Nashville logo on the front of their chest needs to be reminded how the previous campaign - which was loaded with expectation, especially from outside the organization - ultimately turned out.

And while the group wasn’t completely dismissing the past, Svechkov’s humor provided a perfect window into the minds of those on the Preds roster intent on doing anything but repeating the previous iteration.

“We all understand what happened last year, and I think it’s OK to talk about a little at the beginning and say, ‘We don't want that to happen again,’ but you move on from it,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Thursday’s practice. “It's not going to do us any good to think about what happened last year. It's a fresh start. There's some new faces, and just overall, I think a different sense of, I don't want to say expectation, because the expectation is that we're a playoff team - I don't think that's changed, but there was a lot of outside noise last year, and I think that's toned down a little bit this year.

“If anything, we use that as some internal motivation to prove some people wrong. But at the end of the day, it's focusing on coming out of the gate strong, and that's a big part of what can dictate the rest of the season. It starts out in training camp and making some tweaks that we've already discussed. Guys are excited.”

That excitement is always palpable on the first day of a new season that all 32 NHL teams hope will last until mid-June, but only one club is happy with how things eventually end.

But for now, the Predators are just simply ready to prove the previous campaign was anything but indicative of what they’re actually capable of doing.

“We’re all excited,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “Nobody was happy the way the year went on the team, and I think individually, a lot of guys have a chip on their shoulder, and that's not a bad thing… I think the expectations from the outside are a little different this year than they were last year. But, everybody in here has a lot of confidence in our team… We all know what happened last year, and like I said, we're coming back with a chip on our shoulders, and I think there's a lot of guys in this room that want to prove that we're a great team, and we're excited for that.”

General Manager Barry Trotz addresses the media at Training Camp.

That process began last April as players individually - and then collectively with Head Coach Andrew Brunette and the Predators leadership group - discussed what went wrong and how to fix it.

Prior to Thursday’s first practice, Preds General Manager Barry Trotz alluded to those meetings and the tweaks to the Nashville system that have come after offseason reflection - and the buy-in from all parties to make things better.

“I will say this - I know the players put their rubber stamp on some of the changes, because not only did Andrew [Brunette] talk to the players, but he also listened, and that's a really important factor too, on both sides," Trotz said. “So, I think he's made some really good moves. Now, we've got to get off to a good start. You can never make the playoffs in the first month, but you can miss them in the first month. And [that is] sort of what we did last year.”

From a player’s perspective, Stamkos knows coaches and management will do their part, but there is an onus on the ice, too. In that sense, the veteran forward, who says he’s feeling much more settled in Nashville than he was at this time last year after arriving from Tampa Bay, is well aware of what the next step is.

“We have a different group this year,” Stamkos said. “We think we can exploit some areas on the ice that can benefit our group, especially with the defensemen and the size of them and the strength that we have back there. There’s areas that we can exploit because of that. So, I think [the coaches have] listened, for sure, to some of the veteran guys, the older guys. At the same time, a lot of talking is good, but action is better. I think that's kind of the key is we're going to make some changes, but now it's on us, the players, to go out and execute those changes.”

That work began on Thursday and will continue through camp with six preseason games leading into Opening Night on Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena. Until then, the Predators will work to ensure not only a better start to the season, but overall improvement, too.

“It's funny how it goes, in a way, which is obviously the business we're in,” Preds forward Filip Forsberg said. “It's a lot of up and down, but inside here, nothing's changed. We're all obviously here to have a great camp, first of all, to get a lot of the foundation built… But I think overall, the message is pretty clear that we're not sitting back… [We’re] here to attack the season, and then see where it goes.”

And while the Preds would all like to have Svechkov’s viewpoint and completely wipe away the unfavorable memories, just a touch of recall isn’t necessarily a bad thing either. In fact, it might be just what the group needs for motivation - especially in a sport where anything is possible.

“Last year sucked the joy out of a lot of us in terms of the game that we love, and it was disappointing, frustrating,” Stamkos said. “There were a lot of different emotions that I think a lot of us didn't see coming at the beginning of the year, and it just weighs you down throughout the course of a season. Before you know it, you’re out of the mix, and it's tough. You have to be a pro and find a way to finish strong. I don't question the work ethic of our group and the compete [at the end of last season]… But in tough times, there are some positive things that come out of that, and I think we've learned from that. There’s just a general excitement of, ‘OK, last year's in the past. Let's come in, let’s have some fun, let’s work hard and let’s get back to why we love this game, why we play this game.’ Today was a good start.”

