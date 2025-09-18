Training Camp Brings Fresh Start, Renewed Excitement for Preds as New Season Awaits

That process began last April as players individually - and then collectively with Head Coach Andrew Brunette and the Predators leadership group - discussed what went wrong and how to fix it.

Prior to Thursday’s first practice, Preds General Manager Barry Trotz alluded to those meetings and the tweaks to the Nashville system that have come after offseason reflection - and the buy-in from all parties to make things better.

“I will say this - I know the players put their rubber stamp on some of the changes, because not only did Andrew [Brunette] talk to the players, but he also listened, and that's a really important factor too, on both sides," Trotz said. “So, I think he's made some really good moves. Now, we've got to get off to a good start. You can never make the playoffs in the first month, but you can miss them in the first month. And [that is] sort of what we did last year.”

From a player’s perspective, Stamkos knows coaches and management will do their part, but there is an onus on the ice, too. In that sense, the veteran forward, who says he’s feeling much more settled in Nashville than he was at this time last year after arriving from Tampa Bay, is well aware of what the next step is.

“We have a different group this year,” Stamkos said. “We think we can exploit some areas on the ice that can benefit our group, especially with the defensemen and the size of them and the strength that we have back there. There’s areas that we can exploit because of that. So, I think [the coaches have] listened, for sure, to some of the veteran guys, the older guys. At the same time, a lot of talking is good, but action is better. I think that's kind of the key is we're going to make some changes, but now it's on us, the players, to go out and execute those changes.”

That work began on Thursday and will continue through camp with six preseason games leading into Opening Night on Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena. Until then, the Predators will work to ensure not only a better start to the season, but overall improvement, too.

“It's funny how it goes, in a way, which is obviously the business we're in,” Preds forward Filip Forsberg said. “It's a lot of up and down, but inside here, nothing's changed. We're all obviously here to have a great camp, first of all, to get a lot of the foundation built… But I think overall, the message is pretty clear that we're not sitting back… [We’re] here to attack the season, and then see where it goes.”

And while the Preds would all like to have Svechkov’s viewpoint and completely wipe away the unfavorable memories, just a touch of recall isn’t necessarily a bad thing either. In fact, it might be just what the group needs for motivation - especially in a sport where anything is possible.

“Last year sucked the joy out of a lot of us in terms of the game that we love, and it was disappointing, frustrating,” Stamkos said. “There were a lot of different emotions that I think a lot of us didn't see coming at the beginning of the year, and it just weighs you down throughout the course of a season. Before you know it, you’re out of the mix, and it's tough. You have to be a pro and find a way to finish strong. I don't question the work ethic of our group and the compete [at the end of last season]… But in tough times, there are some positive things that come out of that, and I think we've learned from that. There’s just a general excitement of, ‘OK, last year's in the past. Let's come in, let’s have some fun, let’s work hard and let’s get back to why we love this game, why we play this game.’ Today was a good start.”