SS&E, a Division of Predators Holdings, Partners with Iroquois Steeplechase

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb 5, 2024) – SS&E, a division of Predators Holdings, has partnered with Iroquois Steeplechase to offer Nashville Predators Partners, Premium Seat Holders, Smashville Loyal Members and all sports fans the exclusive opportunity to purchase individual, tailgating and VIP tickets for the 83rd Anniversary of the event – which will take place on Saturday, May 11, at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tenn. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with one of Nashville’s most historic and treasured events, the Iroquois Steeplechase, to bring together more than 25,000 people to Percy Warner Park for a full day of horse racing,” Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “For us, this event also serves as an opportunity to give back to the community. The Volunteer State Horsemen’s Foundation has been able to raise over $11 million for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University over the years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help drive even more fans to Steeplechase and support the Children’s Hospital.”

Iroquois Steeplechase was first contested in 1941 in a valley at Percy Warner Park on a course that was constructed by the Works Progress Administration. Volunteers needed to put on the race came from local fox hunters, among others. Those volunteers later created the Volunteer State Horsemen’s Association (now Foundation), which today remains the governing body of the race meet, under the leadership of Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall.

“We are thankful for the continued partnership and support from the Nashville Predators organization and fanbase,” Hall said. “Their unwavering support of the Steeplechase and our beneficiaries like the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is a testament to Nashville’s deep-rooted drive to benefit our children and community.”

Events will be held throughout the day for children and families and awards will be presented for the most stylish dress for males and females, along with others. Food trucks will be available on the property and attendees may bring their own food and drinks if desired, utilizing special tailgating spaces created for Iroquois Steeplechase.

For more information and to reserve tickets for the 83rd Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase, can call 615.770.7800.