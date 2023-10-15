Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14
Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP
Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24
Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12
Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly
Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller
GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10
Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup

ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup
Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'
Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt
Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)
Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes
Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes
Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo
Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins

Nashville moves to 1-2-0, Returns Home to Host Edmonton on Tuesday

L 1014
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators lost a special teams battle and fell to the Boston Bruins, 3-2, on Saturday at TD Garden.

Boston was the more penalized team – racking up 14 PIM compared to Nashville’s 10 – but the Predators’ penalties proved more costly as they led to all three Bruins goals.

Colton Sissons got things going early for Nashville in the first period, cashing in on the rush after Kiefer Sherwood found him inside the right face-off circle to put the Preds up, 1-0, just over three minutes in.

The Bruins got one back on the power play late in the first period, when James van Riemsdyk banked a shot off Dante Fabbro’s skate to tie the score at 1-1 at 14:48.

Boston took the lead at 14:46 of the second period, when David Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot and beat Juuse Saros to put Boston up, 2-1.

The Preds got one back minutes later when Sissons tipped in a Roman Josi slapshot from the point on a delayed penalty, knotting the score at 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

Van Riemsdyk redirected a Charlie McAvoy point shot at 2:52 of the third period for his second power-play goal of the night and the 3-2 final.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Sissons Strikes First: Sissons got the Preds on the board first for the second straight game. He scored a shorthanded tally in the second period of Tuesday’s game against Seattle to give the Predators a 1-0 lead en route to a 3-0 win over the Kraken. With two goals vs. Boston, Sissons is Nashville’s leading goal scorer this season with three goals in the team’s first three games.

Juice Man: Saros stopped 19 shots at even strength in the loss. He has only allowed one goal at 5-on-5 through three games this season.

THEY SAID IT

Sissons on Nashville’s special teams:

“I think both sides of the special teams left us wanting more tonight. Definitely a lot of opportunities on the power play, but we've got to do our job on the penalty kill and it's not quite good enough.”

Sissons on Nashville’s 5-on-5 play:

“I think there's a lot of good to take out of the game. At 5-on-5, we definitely had some spurts of playing really good hockey and generating chances and playing fast, so I think there was a lot of good to take out of it and a lot of stuff to learn from as well. We’ve definitely got to watch the video and we keep getting better here.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on Nashville’s failure to convert on the power play:

“It was a little bit of a struggle. I'm not sure we were really sharp early. I thought we were a little slow all over the power play, so it wasn't wasn't crisp and clean. And it's one of those nights where, unfortunately, you get off the wrong foot a little bit, and you get six or seven [power plays] and they aren’t going well. I've been part of that as a player. It's frustrating. I think we had some looks there near the end of the second and  just didn't finish.”

Brunette on the special teams battle:

“I liked our 5-on-5 game. That's a good hockey team. I thought we created enough chances. We defended well. We just had a couple of bad bounces and the penalty shot, and obviously when you lose a special team battle it's hard to win this league, and we lost.”

UP NEXT

The Predators return home to host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here for tickets.