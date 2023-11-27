News Feed

Saros Named NHL's 'Third Star' for Week Ending Nov. 26

Preds Goaltender Finished Week with 2.35 GAA, .921 SV%, Three Wins in Three Starts

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators offense has been heating up as of late, but their five-game win streak would not be possible without the heroics of goaltender Juuse Saros, who has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26. 

It is the third time Saros has been named a Star of the Week in his NHL career. He earned second star honors on Jan. 9, 2022 and was the third star on March 28, 2021; he also was the NHL’s second Star of the Month in January 2022.

Saros led the NHL this past week with three victories in as many starts, compiling a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage to help the Predators (10-10-0, 20 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating back to Nov. 18. 

The 28-year-old netminder made 26 saves, including 13 in the middle frame, as Nashville rallied from a 3-2 third-period deficit for a 4-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in his 300th career NHL game. He then turned aside 24 shots, including 12 in the opening frame, in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Saros finished his strong week with 32 stops – his fifth 30-save performance of 2023-24 – in a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. A late push by Winnipeg saw Nashville’s lead shrink from three goals to one in a matter of seconds, but Saros stood tall between the pipes to help the Preds hold on for the win over their Central Division rival.

“I don't think, with how the game is nowadays, that a three-goal lead is maybe as secure as it used to be,” Saros said after Sunday’s game. “So you kind of have to stay focused. One bounce or something can give the other team the momentum, so you can’t get really too comfortable there.”

Saros' strong week pushed his season numbers to 7-9-0 with a 3.05 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and one shutout (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle).

"[I’m] just trying to focus and do the little things right," Saros said. "We've been playing great as a team, so it’s nice to get a few wins here."

The Predators will look to extend their win streak to six games on Tuesday, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Click here for tickets.