Saros Named NHL's 'Third Star' for Week Ending Nov. 26

The Nashville Predators offense has been heating up as of late, but their five-game win streak would not be possible without the heroics of goaltender Juuse Saros, who has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26.

It is the third time Saros has been named a Star of the Week in his NHL career. He earned second star honors on Jan. 9, 2022 and was the third star on March 28, 2021; he also was the NHL’s second Star of the Month in January 2022.

Saros led the NHL this past week with three victories in as many starts, compiling a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage to help the Predators (10-10-0, 20 points) extend their winning streak to five games dating back to Nov. 18.

The 28-year-old netminder made 26 saves, including 13 in the middle frame, as Nashville rallied from a 3-2 third-period deficit for a 4-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in his 300th career NHL game. He then turned aside 24 shots, including 12 in the opening frame, in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.