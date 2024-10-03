Prolific Predators Light Up Scoreboard in Preseason Win at Carolina

The Nashville Predators won their second game of the preseason on Wednesday night at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, taking down the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-4. Scott Wedgewood picked up the victory in net, and Roman Josi and Jonathan Marchessault both recorded two points (2a) to lead the Predators. The high-scoring contest saw Predators fans watch Josi, Filip Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist and Brady Skjei, among others, take to the ice for the first time this fall.

For Skjei, who signed with Nashville in July after spending the previous five seasons in Carolina, taking the ice at his former home rink made the win all that better.

“It was a little strange for sure,” Skjei said. “My first game with this team in this building felt a little normal because this is the only place I have known for the past four years. It was a lot of fun, and obviously a big win for us. It was nice to see the fans and nice to see a good cause tonight [with] all of the money going to the relief fund for the hurricane so, it was a good night.”

The Preds got off to a hot start in the opening frame, finding the back of the net four times, three of which came within five minutes thanks to Juuso Parssinen, Nyquist and Jeremy Lauzon. Carolina scored after the third Nashville goal to get on the board. Dante Fabbro regained the three-goal lead for Nashville before heading into the first intermission.

Hurricanes forward Ryan Suzuki brought the game within two in the second period, but Marchessault responded with a snapshot that found the back of the net for his first of the night to restore the three-goal lead. Marchessault then tucked home a saucer pass from Josi for his second of the game in the third period. Brendan Lemieux and Bradly Nadeau lit the lamp for Carolina, but it was too late as the Predators held on for the victory.

The Predators have two preseason games remaining – a home game on Saturday against the Hurricanes at 4 p.m. CT, and the preseason finale on Monday at Tampa Bay, rescheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

