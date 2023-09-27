News Feed

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer

Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'

Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2, in Game 3 of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'

Preds Prospects Drop 4-2 Decision to Florida at Southeast Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Fall to Tampa Bay 4-3 in First Game of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Prepare to Take the Ice at Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Nashville Hosts Tampa Bay at Bridgestone Arena to Kick Off 2023 Home Preseason Slate

GettyImages-1466795039

© John Russell

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Following Monday’s split-squad doubleheader in Florida against the Panthers, the Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their first of two home preseason games Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Of the 54 players attending Preds training camp, 20 will dress for Wednesday’s game. Nashville’s roster for the game can be found here.

Roster Report

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down from 61 players to 54 – 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated training camp roster can be found here.

General Manager Barry Trotz announced on Tuesday that the team had assigned forwards Kalan Lind (Red Deer/WHL), Austin Roest (Everett/WHL) and Joey Willis (Saginaw/OHL); defensemen Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL) and Graham Sward (Wenatchee/WHL); and goaltenders Austin Elliott (Saskatoon/WHL) and Owen Flores (Niagara/OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Last Time Out

Nashville dropped both ends of Monday’s doubleheader in Florida. Still, Head Coach Andrew Brunette called it a “great day” as he and his staff were able to evaluate players in game action for the first time this preseason.

Last Time vs. Tampa Bay

The Preds swept the Lightning in last year’s pair of preseason matchups – a 2-0 shutout in Game 1 on Sept. 29 and a decisive 7-1 victory in Game 2 on Sept. 30. Originally slated to be a home-and-home series, both games were played at Bridgestone Arena due to Hurricane Ian.

Watch & Listen

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Fans may also listen to the games on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber and Hal Gill on the call and pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Max Herz.