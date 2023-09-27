Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Following Monday’s split-squad doubleheader in Florida against the Panthers, the Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their first of two home preseason games Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Of the 54 players attending Preds training camp, 20 will dress for Wednesday’s game. Nashville’s roster for the game can be found here.

Roster Report

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down from 61 players to 54 – 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated training camp roster can be found here.

General Manager Barry Trotz announced on Tuesday that the team had assigned forwards Kalan Lind (Red Deer/WHL), Austin Roest (Everett/WHL) and Joey Willis (Saginaw/OHL); defensemen Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL) and Graham Sward (Wenatchee/WHL); and goaltenders Austin Elliott (Saskatoon/WHL) and Owen Flores (Niagara/OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Last Time Out

Nashville dropped both ends of Monday’s doubleheader in Florida. Still, Head Coach Andrew Brunette called it a “great day” as he and his staff were able to evaluate players in game action for the first time this preseason.

Last Time vs. Tampa Bay

The Preds swept the Lightning in last year’s pair of preseason matchups – a 2-0 shutout in Game 1 on Sept. 29 and a decisive 7-1 victory in Game 2 on Sept. 30. Originally slated to be a home-and-home series, both games were played at Bridgestone Arena due to Hurricane Ian.

Watch & Listen

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Fans may also listen to the games on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber and Hal Gill on the call and pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Max Herz.