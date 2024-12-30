Preds Year In Review: Best of 2024

The 26th season in Nashville Predators franchise history is well underway, and while the Preds are hoping for more wins in the new year, another period of time is set to conclude.

When the clock strikes midnight in the early morning hours on Wednesday, the 2024 calendar year will cease to exist, and what a 366-day stretch it was.

From a franchise-record point streak to a July 1 nobody saw coming, plus a pair of Hall-of-Fame inductions, the year that was proved once again hockey is never boring, and there was plenty to celebrate in Smashville from start to finish.

As we turn our attention to what the new year might bring on and off the ice, here’s one more look back at what made 2024 one that won’t soon be forgotten.

And to start, who could forget the regular-season run of a lifetime last spring?

Preds Record 18-Game Point Streak:

Following a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15, the Preds went on an 18-game point streak - a 16-0-2 stretch - without losing in regulation again until Mar. 28. The final contest of the streak - a 5-4 overtime win over Vegas in Nashville - saw the Preds come back from a 3-0 deficit in one of the most memorable wins of the season.

“Being down 3-0, I think it's easy as a team to go, ‘It's probably not our game, it was bound to happen,’ but we just stuck with it,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said following the game. “And it shows a lot of character that we're like, ‘Hey, we can come back in this game, we're not done, we’ve got to stick to our game.’ Even after we’re down 4-1 going into the third, we knew if we played the way we have been we’d have a chance to come back. And obviously, the ending was pretty good.”