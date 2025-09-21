Preds Sweep Preseason Doubleheader Against Panthers

Two games, two wins.

The Nashville Predators kicked off their preseason schedule with the annual doubleheader against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena, and the hosts sent their fans home happy.

The Preds topped the Panthers by a 5-0 final in the first outing of the day, followed by a 5-3 triumph in the night cap.

Erik Haula tallied twice in the first win, while Ryder Rolston, Reid Schaefer and David Edstrom also found the back of the net. Nashville goaltenders Justus Annunen and Matt Murray combined to stop 19 shots for the shutout.

In the second matchup, Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, Matthew Wood and Ryan O’Reilly all scored for Nashville, and Wood added two helpers for a successful conclusion to a day that finished with 40 content Preds players across the two games.

“I think there was some good and a little bit of bad at different times, and it's what you expected out of these games,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “But way more good than bad, for sure.”

Neither game was perfect - and that’s how things play out at this time of the year - but there was still plenty to like.

The new-look line of Haula centering Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Bunting showed well in the first game, and Wood impressed while playing alongside Forsberg and Brady Martin, the latter of whom made his preseason debut after Nashville selected him fifth overall in last June’s Draft.

“He looked great,” Forsberg said of Martin. “I mean, he's 18 years old. Doesn't look that one bit. I think he plays the game the right way, obviously, same as I said. [A] couple turnovers that he had…same as me. But I think that's setting a bad example for the guy. So, I need to clean that up a bit more. But I thought he looked great.”

Wood’s highlight of the night came on Nashville’s second goal in the later outing as he deked around defenders on his way to the net before sending a perfect pass to Stamkos, and No. 91 buried the feed to bring the crowd to their feet.