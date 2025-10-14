Preds Set to Host Screening of Jordin Tootoo Documentary Nov. 22

A former fan favorite is coming back to Smashville with quite a story to share.

Jordin Tootoo, a winger known for his aggressive, physical, in-your-face style during his 13 seasons in the NHL - the first eight of which were with the Predators - was, simply put, one heck of an entertaining hockey player to watch.

But Tootoo, the first Inuk player in NHL history, has also had his share of struggles over the course of his life.

Now, he’s telling his story in a documentary film simply titled, “Tootoo.” Sure to be a must-watch production, Predators fans will get that chance in November.

Tootoo will be in town on Nov. 22 and will host a screening of the film at Bridgestone Arena ahead of that night’s Preds game against Colorado. Tootoo will also address fans in attendance during the day and host an exclusive meet and greet for Smashville Loyal members.

Tootoo was honored by the Preds back in 2019, almost a decade after he got sober. A 2010 meeting with then-Predators General Manager David Poile and then-Head Coach Barry Trotz saved Tootoo’s life.

Originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Draft, Tootoo made his debut in the 2003-04 season. With his reckless abandon on the ice, seemingly willing to run into anyone and everyone who wasn't sporting the same uniform he was, Tootoo earned the love of the Predators faithful as Tootoo train whistles began to pop up in the crowd, reverberating every time he made an impact.