Preds Set to Host Screening of Jordin Tootoo Documentary Nov. 22

Former Nashville Fan Favorite Tells Raw and Honest Life Story in New Film; Fans Invited to Attend Screening at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 2: Former Nashville Predators Jordin Tootoo waves to fans with his daughter Siena at his side prior to an NHL game against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on February 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

A former fan favorite is coming back to Smashville with quite a story to share.

Jordin Tootoo, a winger known for his aggressive, physical, in-your-face style during his 13 seasons in the NHL - the first eight of which were with the Predators - was, simply put, one heck of an entertaining hockey player to watch.

But Tootoo, the first Inuk player in NHL history, has also had his share of struggles over the course of his life.

Now, he’s telling his story in a documentary film simply titled, “Tootoo.” Sure to be a must-watch production, Predators fans will get that chance in November.

Tootoo will be in town on Nov. 22 and will host a screening of the film at Bridgestone Arena ahead of that night’s Preds game against Colorado. Tootoo will also address fans in attendance during the day and host an exclusive meet and greet for Smashville Loyal members.

Tootoo was honored by the Preds back in 2019, almost a decade after he got sober. A 2010 meeting with then-Predators General Manager David Poile and then-Head Coach Barry Trotz saved Tootoo’s life.

Originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Draft, Tootoo made his debut in the 2003-04 season. With his reckless abandon on the ice, seemingly willing to run into anyone and everyone who wasn't sporting the same uniform he was, Tootoo earned the love of the Predators faithful as Tootoo train whistles began to pop up in the crowd, reverberating every time he made an impact.

Preds honor all-time fan favorite, Jordin Tootoo

But for every hit, every fight, every goal that brought palpable life to the bench and the building, there was also a battle Tootoo was dealing with beneath the roar of the crowd, away from the rink.

"A lot of people don't understand that as professional athletes, a lot of us fight a fight no one knows about," Tootoo said back in 2019. "For me, that was alcoholism.”

A raw and honest telling of Tootoo's life and hockey career, the documentary covers moving away from his hometown to being drafted by the Nashville Predators, his struggle with alcoholism and the loss of his brother from suicide. Tootoo and his loved ones share about his journey to sobriety and how his resilience continues to impact the lives of others.

"For me to share my story, and hopefully help one or two kids or teenagers, puts a smile on my face,” Tootoo said. “I just want to let them know that it's OK to fail, it's part of growing up and learning from your mistakes."

Tickets to the event are priced at $22 and include a Tootoo train whistle for all attendees. Proceeds from the event benefit IndigeNash, Nashville’s Indigenous Arts & Film Festival in partnership with The Forge Nashville. Click here for tickets and more information.

