Stamkos Records Hat Trick, Preds Complete Comeback Over Senators in Josi's 1,000th NHL Game

In Roman Josi’s 1,000th NHL game, Steven Stamkos wrote a storybook ending.

The veteran forward recorded his 16th career hat trick - and second of the season - as the Nashville Predators scored five unanswered to beat the Ottawa Senators by a 5-3 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gets the Preds back in the win column after a two-game skid in one of the more memorable outings of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault and Cole Smith also found the back of the net - and Josi added an assist on Stamkos’s game-tying tally - as the Predators dug themselves out of a hole and made sure their Captain’s milestone night was one to remember.

“It was fun,” Josi said. “Obviously, it's so nice to get a win. I think the way we won, [a] comeback win, and the crowd got into it - it was just a fun atmosphere, a fun game. And [Stamkos with a hat trick], so it was really nice.”

“Didn't look pretty at the beginning, but just a character win,” Stamkos said. “We stuck with it. Certainly not the recipe [to win games all the time]. We were on a slippery slope there. So, it's one of those games where you're really happy, especially for Roman. He means so much to this organization, to this locker room, not only as a player, but just a pillar in the community, and such a great friend off the ice. So, we wanted to do it for him. I'm glad it worked out.”

Ottawa had a 2-0 lead after one period of play, and they scored a third in the second stanza as a Dylan Couzens deflection beat Juuse Saros. But, before the frame was out, Josi and Luke Evangelista teamed up to find Stamkos in the slot, and No. 91 hammered home a power-play goal to get the Preds on the board.

And in the final frame? It was all Nashville.

Marchessault brought the home team back to within one when he finished off a 2-on-0 with Michael Bunting and beat James Reimer, and then on another power play, Ryan O’Reilly’s cross-crease pass went right to the tape of Stamkos to bury it and tie the score.

Then, with just 1:13 to play in regulation time, O’Reilly went hard on the forecheck, won the puck and fed Stamkos in front for the hat trick to send the home crowd into a frenzy and a slew of caps onto the ice.

“Stammer has been doing it this whole season,” Josi said of Stamkos’s effort. “He's scoring massive goals, and that's why he’s one of the greatest goal scorers of all time - and we're seeing it.”