Preds Official Podcast: Roman Josi's 1,000th Game and Winter Olympics Preview feat. Juuse Saros

Predators Goaltender Joins the Show Ahead of Olympics as Josi Hits Milestone

POD-juuse
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Recorded Wednesday, January 21: Preds goaltender Juuse Saros joins the show ahead of minding the net for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games. Game No. 1,000 is here for Roman Josi, and Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer look back at the captain's career in Nashville. Plus, an adorable Big E Awesome Person of the Week.

Click Here to Listen

News Feed

One to Remember: Josi's 1,000th NHL Game Delivers Ideal Ending to Perfect Day

Stamkos Records Hat Trick, Preds Complete Comeback Over Senators in Josi's 1,000th NHL Game

Predators to Honor Captain Roman Josi for 1,000th NHL Game Milestone on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena

Josi's Impact Felt Throughout Preds Franchise, Nashville and Beyond as Game No. 1,000 Arrives

GAME DAY: Senators vs. Preds, January 22

Josi's Defense Partners Reminisce on Playing With Preds Captain Ahead of 1,000th NHL Game

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Sabres

Predators Reassign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Sabres vs. Preds, January 20

Music Heritage Showcase Set to Highlight Preds Black Music Heritage Night 

Josi Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Smashville Schoolhouse Honors Deserving Teachers, Strengthens Community Ties

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back With Loss to Golden Knights

Predators Reassign Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Golden Knights, January 17

O'Reilly's Hat Trick Propels Preds to Statement Win Over Avalanche

Predators Recall Andreas Englund From Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Official Podcast: Homestand Success & Preds Head Athletic Trainer - and Team USA Olympic Trainer - Kevin Morley