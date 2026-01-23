Recorded Wednesday, January 21: Preds goaltender Juuse Saros joins the show ahead of minding the net for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games. Game No. 1,000 is here for Roman Josi, and Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer look back at the captain's career in Nashville. Plus, an adorable Big E Awesome Person of the Week.
Preds Official Podcast: Roman Josi's 1,000th Game and Winter Olympics Preview feat. Juuse Saros
