Preds Prospects Kulonummi, Kiiskinen Invited to Finnish National Junior Team Selection Camp

Nashville's Prospects to Vie for Spots on Team Finland's 2024 World Junior Championship Roster

Kulonummi NSH
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

Nashville Predators prospects Kasper Kulonummi and Jesse Kiiskinen could represent their home country at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship this winter after being named to Finland’s roster selection camp on Tuesday.

Kulonummi, selected 84th overall at the 2022 draft, has one assist in 25 games with the Finnish Liiga’s Tappara.

This would be Kulonummi’s third time representing Team Finland at the World Juniors, his first skating with their U-20 squad. 

At the 2022 U-18 tournament, the defensive prospect notched five assists in six outings en route to a bronze medal, and served as alternate captain alongside fellow Preds prospect Joakim Kemell.

Kiiskinen, selected 68th overall at this summer’s draft, has recorded five points (1g-4a) in 27 games with the Finnish Liiga’s Lahti Pelicans.

The forward prospect has seen action on the world stage once before, skating with Finland’s U-18 team and tallying five points (3g-2a) in as many games at last year’s U-18 World Junior tournament.

Finland’s selection camp will feature training matches on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 21, with a final roster being announced prior to Christmas Day.

