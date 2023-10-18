Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

The Nashville Predators dropped a 6-1 decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Juuse Saros, who had allowed just one even-strength goal through three games entering Tuesday’s contest, allowed three straight in the first period against Edmonton. He was replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen at the start of the second period.

Leon Draisaitl got things going with a power-play goal – his 23rd goal in 24 career games against the Predators – giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the first period. Zach Hyman then tapped in a shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at 13:38 to give Edmonton a two-goal lead.

Nugent-Hopkins buried a quick shot at 16:45 to extend Edmonton’s lead to 3-0. Just over a minute later, Connor McDavid made an impressive spinning play through the Predators defense and lasered a shot past Saros to put the Oilers on top, 4-0, heading into the first intermission.

Tommy Novak got one back for the Preds with a power-play goal in the opening minutes of the second period. With McDavid in the penalty box for cross-checking against Luke Evangelista, Novak fired a shot from the point past Edmonton goalie Jack Campbell to cut the Oilers lead to 4-1.

Draisaitl responded with his second power-play goal of the night at 7:53 to make it 5-1, and Warren Foegele added a goal of his own to give Edmonton a 6-1 lead after two periods.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Tommy Hockey: Novak’s goal was his second power-play tally through four games this season, having scored once on the man advantage in last week’s season opener at Tampa Bay. His goal on Tuesday vs. Edmonton was also the 20th of his NHL career. Ryan O’Reilly and Philip Tomasino were credited with assists on the tally.