Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames

The Nashville Predators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but four unanswered goals by the Calgary Flames led to a 4-2 loss on Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Juuse Saros made a season-high 35 saves on 38 shots faced for the Predators, who moved to 5-7-0 on the season with the loss.

The Predators took an early 2-0 lead despite being outshot by the Flames, 17-6, in the first period. Nashville opened the scoring at 4:35, when Marc Del Gaizo found Liam Foudy in the circle and Michael McCarron directed Foudy’s pass home to make it 1-0.

The Preds capitalized on a broken play by Calgary later in the opening frame, and Kiefer Sherwood scored on a give-and-go with Luke Evangelista to give Nashville the 2-0 lead at 14:34.

The Flames got within one at 15:06 of the second period, when Dillon Dube buried a feed from Nikita Zadorov off the rush to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Noah Hanifin went top shelf to tie the score at 2-2 at 4:45 of the third period. Calgary took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes later, when Blake Coleman took advantage of a 2-on-1 and found the back of the net with a top-shelf snipe of his own.

Nazem Kadri scored into the empty net at 18:21 for the 4-2 final.