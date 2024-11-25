Preds Fall to Devils in New Jersey

Forsberg, L'Heureux Score for Nashville in Loss

recap-11-25
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators fell to Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils by a 5-2 final on Monday night at Prudential Center. The loss comes after the Preds topped Winnipeg on Saturday, but the visitors were unable to replicate that effort against the Devils.

Hischier had a natural hat trick for New Jersey, while the Predators couldn’t find a way to come back in the final period after a major penalty late in the game.

“I thought tonight they were faster, they won more battles and they were just a better team for 60 minutes,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “We had a little bit of a push in the third, but it was way too late. We’ve been talking about it - we have one good game and we fall back to a bad game, and we’re not in a position to do that. We need to find consistency.”

Filip Forsberg gave Nashville the first goal of the night when he snapped a shot into the top corner past Jacob Markstrom just over five minutes into the contest, but the Devils took off from there.

Former Preds forward Erik Haula evened the score before the first period was out, and then in the middle frame, Hischier recorded a natural hat trick to give New Jersey a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Zach L’Heureux gave the Preds some life when he converted on a breakaway to bring Nashville back to within two in the third period, and the visitors were given a 5-minute power play when Devils forward Timo Meier was given a major for cross checking and a game misconduct when he cross-checked L’Heureux in the face.

However, the Predators were unable to convert on the man advantage, and shortly thereafter, the Devils converted into an empty net before the night came to a close.

Notes:

Prior to Monday’s game, the Predators acquired the New York Rangers’ fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino.

Forwards Michael McCarron (upper-body, day-to-day) and Luke Evangelista were scratched for Nashville on Monday.

The Predators will return home to host Philadelphia on Wednesday night before the Tampa Bay Lightning come to Nashville for a Black Friday matinee after Thanksgiving.

News Feed

Predators Acquire NY Rangers' Fourth-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Pittsburgh

GAME DAY: Preds at Devils, November 25

Marchessault, Stamkos Lead Preds to Victory Over Jets

Weber, Rinne Reveal to Each Other They'll Become First Preds Players Inducted Into Franchise's Golden Hall

Shea Weber, Pekka Rinne to Join David Poile in Preds Golden Hall's Inaugural Class of 2024

Preds Deliver Thanksgiving Meals, Spread Joy Throughout Nashville Community

Predators Recall Fedor Svechkov From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Jets vs. Preds, November 23

Predators Recall Adam Wilsby From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Predators Foundation Announces Community Relations Days

Preds Conclude Road Trip With Loss to Kraken

NewsChannel 5 in Nashville to Simulcast Three Predators Games in November and December

Predators Reassign Adam Wilsby to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, November 20

Preds Predict Winners of 2024 CMA Awards

Bridgestone Arena Nominated for 2024 Arena of the Year by Pollstar Magazine; David Kells Nominated for Venue Executive of the Year

Josi, Stamkos Reach Notable Milestone as Preds Beat Canucks

Stamkos Tallies Twice, L'Heureux Scores First NHL Goal to Lead Preds Past Canucks