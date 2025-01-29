Preds Fall to Canucks to Conclude Season Series

Tommy Novak scored Nashville’s lone goal as the Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds finish the season series against Vancouver with a 2-1-0 record.

Nashville outshot the Canucks by a 32-22 count, and the home team certainly had their opportunities, but at the end of the night, the visitors left with two points.

“We had a lot of good looks, especially in the third to tie it up,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “We knew it was going to be a tight game… And we had our looks in the third, but just couldn’t get one.”

Vancouver capitalized first as Nils Hoglander beat Juuse Saros in the opening frame, but less than two minutes later, Novak put home a Zach L’Heureux rebound to even the score after one period.

The Canucks had a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes thanks to Linus Karlsson’s first career goal, and although the Preds had a strong push in the third - including at least two posts struck - they were unable to find an equalizer before Vanvouer added an empty-netter to finish the night.

“Especially in the third period, we created a lot,” Novak said. “We had a big push there, and it sucks we didn't get one to go… But we've been creating a lot of offense, so it's looking up for us right now creating-wise. That one stings not to close that one out and get the lead.”

From here, the Preds will head to Buffalo to start a back-to-back, and they’ll do so with an encouraging feeling despite the loss.

“[Compared to the] first 18 to 20 [games of the season], this is a much better feeling,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we're much more connected. We’ve got a lot more guys playing… Our four lines are balanced and they're creating, and [they] didn't get results tonight, but I really like our forward group… There’s a better feeling, for sure. I think more guys are feeling a little more comfortable with each other, with the group, maybe a little bit more invested with our group, so you feel better. There's great energy. There's great effort. Just, this League is hard.”

Notes:

Preds defenseman Kevin Gravel, who was recalled from Milwaukee on Monday, was scratched against the Canucks, as was Mark Jankowski who remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Predators will now head to Buffalo to start a back-to-back set on Friday against the Sabres before jetting off to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday.