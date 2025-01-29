Preds Fall to Canucks to Conclude Season Series

Novak Scores Lone Nashville Goal in Loss

CAPPER TEMPLATE (1)
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Tommy Novak scored Nashville’s lone goal as the Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds finish the season series against Vancouver with a 2-1-0 record.

Nashville outshot the Canucks by a 32-22 count, and the home team certainly had their opportunities, but at the end of the night, the visitors left with two points.

“We had a lot of good looks, especially in the third to tie it up,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “We knew it was going to be a tight game… And we had our looks in the third, but just couldn’t get one.”

Vancouver capitalized first as Nils Hoglander beat Juuse Saros in the opening frame, but less than two minutes later, Novak put home a Zach L’Heureux rebound to even the score after one period.

The Canucks had a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes thanks to Linus Karlsson’s first career goal, and although the Preds had a strong push in the third - including at least two posts struck - they were unable to find an equalizer before Vanvouer added an empty-netter to finish the night.

“Especially in the third period, we created a lot,” Novak said. “We had a big push there, and it sucks we didn't get one to go… But we've been creating a lot of offense, so it's looking up for us right now creating-wise. That one stings not to close that one out and get the lead.”

From here, the Preds will head to Buffalo to start a back-to-back, and they’ll do so with an encouraging feeling despite the loss.

“[Compared to the] first 18 to 20 [games of the season], this is a much better feeling,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we're much more connected. We’ve got a lot more guys playing… Our four lines are balanced and they're creating, and [they] didn't get results tonight, but I really like our forward group… There’s a better feeling, for sure. I think more guys are feeling a little more comfortable with each other, with the group, maybe a little bit more invested with our group, so you feel better. There's great energy. There's great effort. Just, this League is hard.”

Notes:

Preds defenseman Kevin Gravel, who was recalled from Milwaukee on Monday, was scratched against the Canucks, as was Mark Jankowski who remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Predators will now head to Buffalo to start a back-to-back set on Friday against the Sabres before jetting off to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday.

News Feed

NHL Unveils Preds Quarter-Century Teams

Behind the Design: Celebrating the Preds Asian & Pacific Islander Music Heritage Night Jersey

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, January 29

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL); Reassign Kieffer Bellows

Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Win Streak Concludes as Preds Fall to Ducks

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, January 25

Kealty Excited, Honored to Represent Preds, Serve as General Manager of 2025 U.S. Men's National Team

Forsberg, Svechkov Lead Preds to Home-and-Home Sweep Over Sharks

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, January 23

How the Preds Came Back From a Four-Goal Deficit for the First Time in Franchise History

Preds Complete First Four-Goal Comeback Win in Franchise History to Beat Sharks

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, January 21

Forsberg Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Giving Back to Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Just One Element of Service From Preds Front Office Staff

Forsberg Helps Preds to Emotional Win Over Wild

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, January 18

USA Hockey Chooses Nashville for Annual Meetings as Preds Continue to Influence Growth of Sport in Tennessee