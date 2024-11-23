Preds Deliver Thanksgiving Meals, Spread Joy Throughout Nashville Community

See Photos and Videos of the Preds Giving Back Across Music City

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Giving back to the community is a pillar of what it means to play for the Nashville Predators, but it always means a bit more at this time of the year.

Members of the Preds were out and about across the Music City on Friday afternoon for not only the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and fixings deliveries with the Metro Nashville Police Department, but also to give back with a number of other organizations.

Colton Sissons, Roman Josi and Gustav Nyquist delivered Thanksgiving meals with the MNPD, Juuso Parssinen and Scott Wedgewood visited with patients at Vanderbilt Medical Center, and Filip Forsberg and Cole Smith strapped on rollerblades and played street hockey with students at Whitsitt Elementary.

Meanwhile, Zach L’Heureux, Jeremy Lauzon and Ryan O’Reilly hung out with members of the American Special Hockey Association at Ford Ice Center Bellevue, while Luke Evangelista and Philip Tomasino spent time shopping with children through Soles4Souls.

Take a look at the top sights and sounds from the day as the Preds delivered plenty of joy across town.

Preds Community Day 

Photos from Preds Community Day on Friday, Nov. 22. Photos by John Russell.

