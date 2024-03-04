Predators Sign Tommy Novak to Three-Year, $10.5 Million Contract

26-Year-Old Forward has 34 Points (13g-21a) in 51 Games This Season

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 4, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Tommy Novak to a three-year, $10.5 million ($3.5 million AAV) contract that will begin in 2024-25.

Novak, 26 (4/28/97), is fifth on the Predators in points with 34 (13g-21a) in 51 games during his second full NHL season. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound center has also scored a career-high six power-play goals and ranks fifth on Nashville in power-play points with 10 (6g-4a). Novak enters Tuesday’s game against Montreal with points in 11 of his last 13 games (5g-8a), including two separate five-game point streaks from Jan. 29-Feb. 15 (3g-3a) and Feb. 20-27 (1g-4a); he’s also recorded five multi-point performances this season, with his most recent coming on Saturday vs. Colorado (1g-1a). 

Originally drafted by Nashville in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Novak has 84 points (31g-53a) in 129 career games with the Predators since making his League debut in 2021-22. Earlier this season, Novak became the third-fastest player in Predators history to record 70 career points (109 GP), trailing only Filip Forsberg (102 GP) and Marek Zidlicky (107 GP). After notching one goal and six assists in 27 games during the 2021-22 campaign, the forward tied for second on Nashville in points per game (0.84) last season, recording 43 (17g-26a) in 51 games; his 77 points (30g-47a) since being recalled from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 19, 2022 are the third-most among Predators skaters in that time span. Novak has additionally produced 135 points (37g-98a) in 157 AHL games with Milwaukee and Chicago, a tenure headlined by a career-high 42 points (11g-31a) in 60 contests with the Admirals as a rookie in 2019-20. He was selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic roster but did not participate in the event due to being recalled by Nashville. 

Prior to turning pro, Novak spent four years at the University of Minnesota from 2015-19, tallying 88 points (18g-70a) in 129 games. The River Falls, Wis., native reached the 20-point mark in three of his four seasons with the Golden Gophers and helped lead his team to two consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles in 2016 and 2017. Before enrolling at Minnesota, Novak skated with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks in 2014-15 and was second on his team in scoring with 48 points (14g-34a) in 46 games.

