Predators Sign Fedor Svechkov to Two-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Nashville's 2021 First-Round Pick is in His Second Full NHL Season, Has Set Career High in Assists

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By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 23, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Fedor Svechkov to a two-year, $2.5 million contract.

Svechkov, 22 (4/5/03), has appeared in 58 games for Nashville this season, posting 13 points (3g-10a) in 11:56 of average ice time. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward, skating in his second full NHL season, has set a career-high in assists (10); scored his first career shorthanded goal on Dec. 27 at St. Louis; and played in his 100th career NHL game on Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa. At the AHL level with Milwaukee, he has recorded eight points (5g-3a) with one game-winning goal in 10 games.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (19th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Svechkov made his NHL debut on Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Winnipeg and has gone on to record 30 points (11g-19a) in 110 career games spent mostly at center. He recorded 17 points (8g-9a) in 52 games as a rookie in 2024-25, including two power-play goals and two game-winning goals. Svechkov has also tallied 59 points (26g-33a) in 80 appearances in the AHL for the Admirals and has tacked on an additional 20 points (10g-10a) in 25 Calder Cup Playoff contests, helping lead Milwaukee to the AHL’s Western Conference Final in 2024.

Before moving to North America, the Togliatti, Russia, native split the 2022-23 season between three leagues in his home country, spending the majority of his time with the KHL's Spartak Moscow, where he had four points (2g-2a) in 27 games. He won the championship in the VHL – Russia’s second-highest professional league – in 2023 with Khimik Voskresensk and won the Russian junior league title in 2022 with SKA-1946 Saint Peterburg.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

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