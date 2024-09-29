Predators Reduce Roster to 31 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (September 29, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the following players will report to Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) training camp:

Forwards: Anthony Angello, Easton Armstrong, Alexander Campbell, Jordan Frasca, Kale Howarth, Joakim Kemell, Jake Lucchini, Kyle Marino, Navrin Mutter, Cal O’Reilly, Reid Schaefer and Kevin Wall

Defensemen: Kevin Gravel, Jeremy Hanzel, Lucas Johansen, Jake Livingstone, Jack Matier, Chad Nychuk, Luke Prokop and Ryan Ufko

Goaltenders: Magnus Chrona, Drew DeRidder and Ethan Haider

Additionally, forwards Austin Roest and Fedor Svechkov have been designated non-roster due to injury.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 31 players, excluding those designated as non-roster – 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders. An updated roster is available here.

Behind a 23-save shutout from Juuse Saros and three points (1g-2a) from Jonathan Marchessault, the Predators earned their first victory of the preseason on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-0. Nashville continues preseason action on Wednesday in Carolina, taking on the Hurricanes at PNC Arena with puck drop set for 6 p.m. CT.

