Predators Recall Zachary L'Heureux From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 4, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Zachary L’Heureux from Milwaukee (AHL).

L’Heureux, 22 (5/15/03), has appeared in seven games for the Admirals this season, posting six points (4g-2a) and owning a share of the team lead in goals (4). He played in 62 games for the Predators in the 2024-25 season – making his NHL debut on Oct. 22, 2024 vs. Boston – and tallied 15 points (5g-10a) as a rookie. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound winger led all NHL rookies in hits (198) and finished with the second-most penalty minutes (63) among first year players.

Originally selected by Nashville in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, L'Heureux has recorded 59 points (26g-33a) in 77 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee. In his rookie AHL season with the Admirals in 2023-24, he tallied 48 points (19g-29a) in 66 games, putting him second on the team in goals, points and assists. L’Heureux finished second in the AHL in penalty minutes (197), was fifth among all AHL rookies in points (48) and 11th in goals (19).

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.