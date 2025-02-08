Predators Recall Ozzy Wiesblatt From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 8, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblett (WYZ-blat) from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have placed forward Mark Jankowski on injured reserve (upper body).

Wiesblatt, 22 (3/9/02), made his NHL debut with Nashville on Jan. 3 at Vancouver and played the following night in Calgary. He is tied for second on Milwaukee in goals (11) and tied for fifth in points (23) through 41 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has points in his last two AHL games (1g-1a) and seven points (3g-4a) in his last eight contests. This is Wiesblatt’s second campaign in the Nashville organization – after being loaned to Milwaukee from San Jose in March 2024, he recorded six points (1g-5a) in 16 appearances, and an additional nine points (2g-7a) in 15 playoff games, to help the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final. In 142 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee and San Jose, he owns 58 points (23g-35a) and 141 penalty minutes.

Originally selected by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt was acquired by Nashville in a trade on June 22 and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the organization on Nov. 1. Prior to turning pro, Wiesblatt spent parts of five seasons with the WHL’sPrince Albert Raiders and helped guide his team to a league title in 2018-19. He tallied 179 points (58g-121a) in 195 career WHL games and served as an alternate captain for the Raiders during his final two seasons. Internationally, the Calgary, Alta., native represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a silver medal.

