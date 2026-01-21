Josi's Defense Partners Reminisce on Playing With Preds Captain Ahead of 1,000th NHL Game

Almost 1,000 games have passed, but Shea Weber still remembers observing a young Roman Josi sitting in his stall back in November of 2011.

He hasn’t forgotten the beverage of choice, either.

“He was just a little kid drinking his chocolate milk - just happy-go-lucky,” Weber said of Josi in the locker room. “But when you saw him skate and possess the puck and the way he just moved, it was like, ‘OK, yeah, there it is.’”

Hal Gill recalled a similar first impression when he was acquired by the Predators during the 2012 Trade Deadline of Josi’s rookie season.

“I'm walking in, I meet Shea Weber, and I’m like, ‘Dang, that's a man.’ And I looked over at Roman Josi, and he was just babyfaced,” Gill smiled. “He’s drinking his chocolate milk after practice, and I was like, ‘All right, what am I going to get here playing with him?’ Then all of a sudden, he gets on his skates, and he skates like the wind. And I'm like, ‘OK, I see what they're talking about.’”

Yes, despite the post-practice boyish charm, Josi left little doubt from an early age of his potential in the best hockey league in the world.

And as his fellow defensemen began to realize on a nightly basis, the Swiss blueliner was more than just another prospect - he was special.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise to now-former NHLers like Weber and Gill - both of whom have 1,000 games to their respective credits - that Josi is about to attain the same milestone on Thursday when the Preds host the Senators.

Even more impressive?

Nashville’s captain will become just the 84th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 NHL games with the same franchise.

“First of all, it's crazy to think,” Weber said via phone of his former defense partner and longtime friend. “Time goes by so quickly when you're playing the game… It’s not like I didn't believe he was going to do it, but it’s just crazy how fast it seems time has flown by and here he is in 1,000 games, which is incredible and well deserved. I mean, he's obviously dealt with a couple of injuries and things he's dealt with the last couple of years, which has been tough on him, but it's an amazing accomplishment. I’m super, super proud of him.”