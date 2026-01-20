Predators Reassign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL)

Rookie Has Appeared in 25 Games for the Predators This Season

GettyImages-2251793071
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 20, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee (AHL).

Schaefer, 22 (9/21/03), has played in 25 games for the Predators in his first NHL season, making his debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. The forward has posted six points (2g-4a), 13 penalty minutes and 22 shots. Schaefer scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary. He additionally has 14 points (4g-10a) in 15 games for the Admirals in 2025-26.

