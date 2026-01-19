Josi Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Nashville's Captain Records 10 Points in Last Four Games


By Brooks Bratten
By Brooks Bratten

Roman Josi had himself quite a week - and the League has taken notice.

Nashville’s Captain was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday for the week ending Jan. 18 as he continued to pile up the points.

The defenseman helped his club to wins over the Capitals, Oilers and Avalanche over the past seven-plus days with at least two points in each of Nashville’s last four outings. Most notably, Josi tallied twice against Edmonton last Tuesday, including the overtime winner to become just the sixth blueliner in NHL history with at least 10 career overtime goals.

Josi had seven points in three games last week and 10 points (3g-7a) in his last four outings, including a trio of assists in Nashville’s 7-3 victory in Colorado on Friday, the first home regulation loss for the Avalanche this season.

The win over Edmonton also brought a number of notable stats for Josi. Per NHL PR, Josi scored his 37th career game-winning goal to pass several blueliners and tie Kevin Hatcher for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time list among defensemen.

Josi recorded his 23rd career multi-goal game to pass Harry Cameron and Sergei Gonchar (both w/ 22) for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time list among defensemen. Josi has the most for active blueliners.

Josi also tied Brian Leetch (37 w/ NYR) for the third most game-winning goals by a defenseman with a single franchise. Ray Bourque (60 w/ BOS) and Denis Potvin (44 w/ NYI) top the list.

Now just two games away from 1,000 in his NHL career, Josi is set to represent his native Switzerland in the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

