Predators Reassign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Kemell, Wiesblatt, Gravel Return to Admirals

GettyImages-2198292356
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 9, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forwards Joakim Kemell and Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

Following Saturday’s home game vs. Buffalo, Nashville is off for nearly two weeks due to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will see Juuse Saros (Finland) and Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist (Sweden) compete against the U.S. and Canada in Boston and Montreal. The Predators return to action on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena.

