Predators Reassign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 9, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forwards Joakim Kemell and Ozzy Wiesblatt and defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

Following Saturday’s home game vs. Buffalo, Nashville is off for nearly two weeks due to the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will see Juuse Saros (Finland) and Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist (Sweden) compete against the U.S. and Canada in Boston and Montreal. The Predators return to action on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena.

Enjoy ultimate flexibility for the rest of the season by choosing five (or more) games that fit your schedule. Pick your seats, pick your games and save big – get an extra 5 percent off for each game you add beyond five. Plus, score a Preds player zoo calendar, $10 in GNASH cash and $30 at Hattie B’s! Secure your spot, save more and enjoy the best of Smashville hockey your way by visiting NashvillePredators.com.