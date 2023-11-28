Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee

Defenseman Scored his First NHL Goal on Friday in St. Louis

GettyImages-1817506116
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (November 28, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

Stastney, 23 (1/4/00), has skated in five games for the Predators this season and scored his first career NHL goal on Friday at St. Louis. He began the 2023-24 campaign in Milwaukee, where he had four points (1g-3a) in 10 games for the Admirals.

The Predators continue their homestand tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT with the game broadcast live on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.

