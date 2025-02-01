Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL) 

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 1, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL).

Murray, 26 (2/2/98), has played in 26 games this season for Milwaukee, posting a 13-7-3 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and one shutout.

