Predators Prospect Report: December 13

Get Up to Date On Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

GettyImages-2159752551
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Nashville’s NHLers are coming off a big win in Dallas, and a number of Predators prospects are enjoying success in their respective leagues as well.

Click here to view this week’s Preds Prospect Report and read below for more on Nashville’s developing talent around the world prior to games played on Dec. 13.

AHL:

A number of Admirals have helped Milwaukee to the second spot in the AHL’s Central Division with a 11-6-1-2 record, including Vinnie Hinostroza who leads the Ads - and is tied for third in the league - with 27 points. Hinostroza’s 19 assists are also tied for the league lead, and he’s recorded eight points in his last six outings.

Reid Schaefer shares the team lead with eight goals and is tied for second in points with 14, while Joakim Kemell also has 14 points and has three helpers in his last three games. Kieffer Bellows also has 14 points to his name, and he’s third on the team in goals with seven.

ECHL:

Goaltender Ethan Haider has stopped 58 of his last 62 shots faced while minding the net for the Atlanta Gladiators, including a 33-save shutout on Dec. 7 in a 1-0 win over Greenville. Haider is third in the league with three shutouts on the season.

CHL:

Defensemen Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon, WHL) and Andrew Gibson (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) have both made Canada’s roster and will represent their country at the 2025 World Junior Championships after Christmas. Forward Joey Willis (Saginaw, OHL) will attend USA Hockey’s Selection Camp next week as he looks to earn a spot with Team USA at the World Juniors.

Winger Kalan Lind has posted five points (1g-4a) in his last four outings with Red Deer of the WHL, and forward Hiroki Gojsic has goals in consecutive games for Kelowna of the WHL.

NCAA:

Forward Aiden Fink leads Penn State and is tied for second among all NCAA skaters with 23 points in just 16 games. Nashville’s seventh-round pick in 2018 recorded a six-game point streak (6g-6a) from Nov. 15 - Dec. 5.

Matthew Wood is tied for eighth among all NCAA skaters with 20 points. Selected 15th overall in 2023, the centerman had a pair of goals on Dec. 6 against Michigan.

European Prospects:

Egor Surin, Nashville’s first-round pick in 2024, tied his career-high for points in an MHL game with four (1g-3a) on Dec. 8. Defenseman Semyon Chistyakov leads all KHL blueliners with 10 goals and is tied for 10th with 18 points.

