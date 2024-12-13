Predators Prospect Report: December 13

Nashville’s NHLers are coming off a big win in Dallas, and a number of Predators prospects are enjoying success in their respective leagues as well.

Click here to view this week’s Preds Prospect Report and read below for more on Nashville’s developing talent around the world prior to games played on Dec. 13.

AHL:

A number of Admirals have helped Milwaukee to the second spot in the AHL’s Central Division with a 11-6-1-2 record, including Vinnie Hinostroza who leads the Ads - and is tied for third in the league - with 27 points. Hinostroza’s 19 assists are also tied for the league lead, and he’s recorded eight points in his last six outings.