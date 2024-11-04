Predators Partner with FanDuel Sports Network to Reward Subscribers

Fans Can Access FanDuel Sports Network Through Cable, Satellite or Digital Subscriptions to Receive Complimentary Tickets for Predators Home Game

fdsn preds logo
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 4, 2024) – The Nashville Predators are partnering with FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) to reward fans who subscribe to watch Preds games, the organization announced today. Each local fan who subscribes to FanDuel Sports Network through a pay TV provider or directly with the network’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) option is eligible to receive two tickets to a select Predators regular season game, while supplies last, by sharing proof of that subscription.

“We are excited to work alongside FanDuel Sports Network to ensure fans across our television territories (Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia) know how to access every Nashville Predators game on the Network,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “We are pleased to reward cable and streaming subscribers with tickets to one of our games.

“As the 2024-25 season progresses, we will continue to work with Diamond Sports Group to make sure every fan is aware of the wide variety of viewing options available. Our desire is for as many fans as possible to have the easiest access possible to watch the Preds. We will continue to work with them to make that happen.”

Fans wishing to take advantage of the free ticket offer need to click here and fill out and submit the questionnaire provided by Nov. 30, 2024. Upon verifying each subscription, the Predators will forward tickets to the subscriber. Because of the expected demand, the Predators cannot guarantee fans will receive tickets to their preferred game.

Those fans who are unsure which cable of satellite providers carry FanDuel Sports Network are encouraged to go to getmyhometeams.com to find a variety of options. Those who prefer for a direct-to-consumer option, are encouraged to visit to fanduelsportsnetwork.com to subscribe directly to the network.

“We are grateful to partner with the Predators to reward loyal fans who tune in to our network to watch Predators games,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager at FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast. We take great pride in producing and delivering these games to viewers across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi.”

Predators broadcasts will continue to feature Willy Daunic and Chris Mason providing play-by-play and color commentary with Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill providing insights on the pre, post and intermission shows with Kara Hammer reporting from the locker room.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, November 4

Power Play, Penalty Kill Lead Preds to Victory Over Avalanche

GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, November 2

Predators Sign Ozzy Wiesblatt to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Preds Disappointed With Loss to Oilers

GAME DAY: Oilers vs. Preds, October 31

Trick or Treat: Preds Name Favorite Halloween Candies

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL) 

POP 245: Stammer's Return & Points In The Bank!

Stamkos Records Two Assists as Preds Fall to Lightning in Overtime

Lightning win in OT, spoil Stamkos' return with Predators

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Stamkos, Preds Anticipating 'Special Moment' Ahead of Game Against Lightning

Saros Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, October 28

Marchessault Scores in Overtime as Preds Beat Blue Jackets to Earn Back-to-Back Wins

GAME DAY: Blue Jackets vs. Preds, October 26

Preds Come Back to Beat Blackhawks for Second Straight Win