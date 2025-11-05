Predators Organization Announces Promotions

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 5, 2025) – Nashville Predators President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy announced today several promotions within the organization.

“The success of our organization is driven by the dedication and talent of our employees,” Kennedy said. “These individuals have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and passion for our organization, our fans and our community. We are thrilled to recognize their contributions and look forward to their continued impact as our business continues to evolve and grow.”

In recent years, the Predators organization has achieved substantial growth, most recently through the development of Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), which operates F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville and the Ford Ice Centers in Antioch, Bellevue and Clarksville. The organization’s growth will be magnified with the pending renovations to Bridgestone Arena, which are scheduled to begin this summer and will conclude by 2030, reimagining the footprint at 501 Broadway.

The following employees have been promoted at the senior leadership level:

Jack Burk – Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Burk, a Smashville employee for nearly 18 years, oversees all partnerships sales and service initiatives for the Predators, Bridgestone Arena, Ford Ice Centers and SS&E ventures. Additionally, he has previously served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Nashville Predators Foundation and, in 2024, was recognized in the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class.

Mike Harris – Senior Vice President of Information Technology and Technical Operations

Harris leads the Predators’ information technology department and has elevated and advanced its strategy since joining the organization two years ago. He has led a number of technology and data privacy initiatives that have been cost effective while making the organization more robust and secure.

Britt Kincheloe – Senior Vice President of Guest Services and Public Safety

A “day one” employee with the Predators, Kincheloe’s responsibilities during her 28-year career with the franchise have spanned multiple departments while making positive contributions to the organization’s growth as a business. In her expanded role, Kincheloe will oversee both the public safety and guest services departments.

Jill Ormandy – Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

Ormandy has provided guidance on several of the organization’s business decisions and engagements throughout her nearly nine years with the Predators organization. In her role, she serves as legal counsel for the organization and collaborates with all internal departments on the development and execution of business strategies.

Laith Yasiri – Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Revenue Operations

In just two years, Yasiri has advanced the organization’s overall business strategy, building a team that identifies trends in order to anticipate the impact that each business decision will have. In his new role, Laith will assume responsibility for the Predators’ ticket sales and service department in addition to the organization’s business strategy initiatives.

Additional promotions include:

Baylee Adams – Senior Coordinator of Premium Service

Ellie Baker – Marketing Coordinator

Matt Burke – Senior Director of Business Strategy

Thad Daniel – Junior Systems Administrator

Caitlin Donoghue – Senior Marketing Coordinator

Ethan Fleming – Manager of Video Production

Brooke Franklin – Director of Guest Experience

Amanda French – Event Specialist

Josh Friedenberger – Senior Ice Technician

Abby Helper – Manager of Media Relations

Brittney Hitch – Senior Manager of Contracts and Booking

David Ingemi – Senior Accountant, Event Finance

Teri Johnson – Senior Manager of Game Presentation

Ian McGarry – Director of Corporate Partnerships

Will Moore – Senior Director of Ticket Operations

Jon Newell – Director of Guest Services

Hannah Potts – Director of Finance

Noah Robinson – Senior Coordinator of Fan Development

Clayton Shamblen – A/V Manager of Events

John Sullivan – Manager of Guest Services

John Yaniglos – Senior Director of Facility Operations (F&M Bank Arena)

Patrick Zazzaro – General Manager and Senior Director of F&M Bank Arena

