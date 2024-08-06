Predators Legend Mitch Korn Excited to Rejoin Franchise as Director of Goaltending: 'I Can't Put It Into Words'

Make no mistake, there’s plenty more that goes into crafting NHL-caliber talent between the pipes. After all, if hockey is the most difficult sport in the world, goaltending is surely its most difficult position.

Being a cut above the rest is even harder.

“If you think there's one magic drill, one magic meeting or one magic video that you can show an athlete and make him go from clod to God, it’s not possible,” Korn said. “It is a process, and the attention to detail that's required during that process and the ability to be tough mentally, during tough times to battle through things is part of it. For example, when a goalie slides into his post in what we call reverse, you're hitting that post with that toe bridge of your pad perfectly. You’re going to do that 25 to 30 times a game, and you can’t miss… If you have a 2.20 goals against average, you’re probably a Vezina finalist. If you have a 3.20 goals-against average, you’re probably a finalist to go to the minors. That’s one goal a game… So, it is so fragile. And you have to embrace that. Goalies embrace that, they love that, and that's the challenge of it. And once again, you got to love to play and love those challenges.”

If a love for the game stands as a non-negotiable for those outside the playing surface as well - and it most certainly does - Korn has joined his most accomplished netminders in giving the sport his whole heart.

Indeed, in the months leading up to NHL training camp, Korn spends nearly all his time giving back to the next generation of netminding talent at his annual goaltender camps, which have visited local rinks across the continent for what Korn estimated was “close to 1,000 years.”

He’d do it for 1,000 more if he could.

“I love the camps, because they're pure,” he said. “There's no scoreboard, there's no agenda, there's no contracts - it's just pure. And we do good work. We help a lot of people, including those that work for us. I run a mentorship program where we get coaches from literally all over the world. They come in for a week on their dime to experience what we do. I've created a lot of competition in the goalie school camp industry for myself, just because we've trained people and they've gone on to do their own thing. But I've been doing it a very long time, and my dad used to have a saying, that a body in motion stays in motion. And as I age - and I am aging - I think I need to stay in motion.”

Korn will no doubt keep his momentum at a steady clip once he fully begins his new role with the Predators. Right now, with training camp just weeks away, Korn is mostly just looking forward to reconnecting with many of his old friends.