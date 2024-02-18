Predators Ice Bounce-Back Effort in 5-2 Win Over Blues

One down, four to go.

Five different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 35 saves as Nashville defeated the St. Louis Blues, 5-2, at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

The victory followed a vastly-improved effort from Thursday’s 9-2 loss at Bridgestone Arena and the Predators closed the first outing of their five-game road trip with plenty to be happy about.

“I think it says a lot,” Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. “I think we've been put in those situations obviously a few times and I think we've answered the bell, for the most part. Obviously we don't want to repeat [Thursday’s] effort or that result, but tonight was a lot better. So, we’ve got to learn from that and keep building.”

“It feels good,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we put in a complete 60 minute effort. We haven't done that for a while, we've kind of lost our game a little bit since the break. And tonight was the first sign of looking like us, so we're going to build on it.”

The result moves Nashville to 28-25-2 on the campaign and 14-10-2 on the road.

QUICK HITS

Closing the Gap

The Predators knew the stakes entering Saturday’s contest and answered accordingly.

Trailing St. Louis and the Western Conference’s final Wild Card spot by four points with just 28 games remaining in the season, the Predators came out on the winning side of a four-point swing and inched closer to a postseason position.

“That's the good thing about this League,” defenseman Luke Schenn said. “As you know, after having a terrible game from start to finish [Thursday], we had a chance to respond… You play 82 games in this League and they're not all going to be great. You're going to go through tough stretches and some tough weeks, but we came out and competed tonight and played a pretty solid effort.”

Forsberg Ties Legwand

With a goal and an assist, Forsberg tied David Legwand (566) for the second-most points in Predators history, behind Roman Josi (650).