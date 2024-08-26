Predators Hire Matt Donovan as Assistant Coach for AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals

Nashville, Tenn. (August 26, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has hired Matt Donovan as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s AHL affiliate. Donovan rounds out Milwaukee’s bench staff, which includes Head Coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Greg Rallo.

Donovan, 34 (5/9/90), concluded his 14-season career as a professional player in 2023-24 with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, where he had 43 points (4g-39a) in 69 games. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman re-joins the Predators organization after spending three seasons as a player from 2018-20 and 2021-22. A former alternate captain for the Admirals, he appeared in 202 games for Milwaukee with Taylor as his head coach, posting 107 points (24g-83a) and helping the team qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs in all three seasons.

Donovan suited up for the Predators in the final two games of his NHL career in 2018-19, recording one assist. Originally selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, he appeared in 69 career NHL contests, including a career-high 52 with New York in 2013-14. At the AHL level, Donovan played in 524 games for Bridgeport, Rochester, Milwaukee and Chicago, compiling 300 points (68g-232a); he also appeared in 17 postseason contests across three Calder Cup Playoff runs, was a two-time AHL All-Star and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2011-12.

Additionally, he played four professional seasons in Europe, most recently skating for Adler Mannheim of the German league in 2022-23. Two seasons prior, Donovan played in 12 games for HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League, and from 2016-18, he appeared in 102 contests for Frölunda HC, also of the SHL. Prior to turning pro as a player, the Edmond, Okla., native spent two seasons with the University of Denver from 2009-11 and won a gold medal for the United States at the 2010 World Junior Championship. He is the first born, raised and trained Oklahoman to play in the NHL.

Donovan, who resides in Milwaukee with his family, has run summer hockey schools for youth players over the past four years.

Trotz also announced today two additional hires for Milwaukee’s staff, bringing on Dillon Campbell as Assistant Athletic Trainer and Danny Kinnear as Assistant Equipment Manager. Campbell previously served as Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates; Kinnear comes to Milwaukee after spending three seasons as Equipment Manager for Lake Superior State University.