Predators Head to Clarksville Wednesday for Second Annual Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster

The spotlight on the Middle Tennessee hockey community will shine on F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT as the Nashville Predators host the second annual Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster.

The intrasquad game between Predators players will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation for the second straight year. Recognition of the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and members of our military will be honored tonight in the team’s game presentation; the U.S. Army site is home to the 101st Airborne Division and is located on the border between Clarksville and Hopkinsville, Ky.

A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.

IT’S AN HONOR

The genesis of the Gold Star Showcase began nearly 20 years ago when current General Manager Barry Trotz served as head coach of the Predators. Scheduling team-building exercises at Fort Campbell, Trotz formed a relationship with Major General Clay Hutmacher, who then commanded the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Fast forward some years later, when SS&E opened the 5,000-seat venue, hosting an annual Predators game for the Clarksville and Fort Campbell communities was an easy decision.

In addition to recognizing and honoring several military families during the event, the Nashville Predators Foundation will also hold an auction benefiting the SOWF and Predators players not taking part in the game will spend time with various groups at F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville, including its youth hockey programs.

Once doors open at 5 p.m. CT, the Fort Campbell hockey team and Red River Spartans will play a short scrimmage for fans in the Clarksville area.

THE GOOD GUYS

Unlike Sunday’s preseason-opening doubleheader at Florida, both teams on the ice tonight – Gold and White – are the “good guys” in the eyes of Predators fans.

While rosters for the Gold Star Showcase won’t be announced until closer to game time, fans can expect to see some regulars from last season’s squad as well as many of the exciting prospects in the organization’s pool.

Despite dropping both contests to the Panthers on Sunday, the doubleheader offered Nashville’s front office and coaching staff the chance to see 40 players in game action for the first time this fall. Blockbuster free agent signing Steven Stamkos lit the lamp in his first preseason game with the Predators, while Joakim Kemell, Jake Lucchini and Cole Smith also scored. Luke Evangelista, Zachary L’Heureux, Michael McCarron and Ryan O’Reilly found the scoresheet by picking up assists, and goaltender Scott Wedgewood saw game action for the first time in Gold.

WATCH AND LISTEN

The Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com (geo-restricted to in-market viewers only) and can be heard on ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network with Pete Weber, Jay More and Max Herz on the call.

Tickets for the event at F&M Bank Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com.