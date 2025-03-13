Predators, ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators Extend Affiliation Agreement

Nashville, Tenn. (March 13, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team and the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators have agreed to an extension of their affiliationthrough the 2026-27 season. The Gladiators will continue to function as a developmental affiliate for Nashville and its primary developmental affiliate, the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

"We are excited to keep the Atlanta Gladiators as part of the Predators family moving forward," Trotz said. "We've been fortunate enough to reap the benefits of having a longstanding AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, and we are hoping that our partnership with Atlanta will blossom into something similar. The proximity between our two teams offers us the chance to further expand the game of hockey in the South, with two strong, passionate fanbases cheering us on. I'd like to thank the Gladiators organization – including the ATL Hockey Group, led by Alex Campbell – for their leadership and commitment to making this relationship even stronger in the coming years."

“The Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals have been terrific affiliates the last two years,” Gladiators Owner Alex Campbell said. “We’re proud to continue our partnership through the 2026-27 season, and I look forward to continued success for the Predators, the Admirals and the Gladiators.”

An affiliate of the Predators since the 2023-24 campaign, the Gladiators play their home games at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., and are currently competing in their 29th season of play in the ECHL.This season, Atlanta owns a 26-26-5-2 record (59 points) and sits fifth in the ECHL’s South Division.

Founded as the Mobile Mysticks (Mobile, Ala.) in 1995, the franchise relocated to Georgia prior to the 2002-03 season and became the Gwinnett Gladiators; to better reflect their connection to the state’s capital, the team rebranded as the Atlanta Gladiators in 2015. The Gladiators have qualified for the ECHL playoffs 10 times since relocating to Georgia, winning three South Division titles (2006, 2012 and 2013) and reaching the Kelly Cup Final in 2006.

The Gladiators are coached by Derek Nesbitt, a former team captain and the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (166), assists (258), points (424) and games played (512).

Nashville prospects who have spent time in Atlanta this season include forward Alexander Campbell (2g-2a in 3 GP), defenseman Jeremy Hanzel (3g-15a in 48 GP) and goaltender Ethan Haider (16-11-1, three shutouts in 29 GP).

“We’re extremely excited to be extending our affiliation with the Nashville Predators organization,” Gladiators Executive Vice President Jared Youngman said. “This decision solidifies our commitment to longterm success and strengthens our collaboration with our NHL and AHL partners, ensuring we stay focused on excellence both on and off the ice."

The Gladiators’ next home game is set for March 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT as the team hosts “Heroes Night” at Gas South Arena.

The ECHL is the leading professional developmental league for the American Hockey League and the National Hockey League. It began in 1988-89 with five teams in three states and now spans nearly coast-to-coast, with 29 teams playing in 24 states and provinces. There have been more than 760former ECHL players who have gone on to skate in the NHL after playing in the ECHL, including Predators forward Cole Smith and Head Coach Andrew Brunette.

