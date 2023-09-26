Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

News Feed

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist
Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida
Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader
Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far
Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'
They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp
Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins
Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer

Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer
Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'

Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'
Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2, in Game 3 of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2, in Game 3 of Southeast Rookie Showcase
Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'

Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'
Preds Prospects Drop 4-2 Decision to Florida at Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Drop 4-2 Decision to Florida at Southeast Rookie Showcase
Predators Prospects Fall to Tampa Bay 4-3 in First Game of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Fall to Tampa Bay 4-3 in First Game of Southeast Rookie Showcase
Preds Prospects Prepare to Take the Ice at Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Prepare to Take the Ice at Southeast Rookie Showcase
Top Preds Prospects to Watch at 2023 Rookie Camp

Top Preds Prospects to Watch at 2023 Rookie Camp
Nashville Predators Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Annual Weekend of Giving

Nashville Predators Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Annual Weekend of Giving

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Nashville Begins its Home Preseason Schedule Tomorrow Night Against Tampa Bay at Bridgestone Arena

GettyImages-1702505334
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (September 26, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Kalan Lind (Red Deer/WHL), Austin Roest (Everett/WHL) and Joey Willis (Saginaw/OHL); defensemen Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL) and Graham Sward (Wenatchee/WHL); and goaltenders Austin Elliott (Saskatoon/WHL) and Owen Flores (Niagara/OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 54 players – 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

Following Monday’s split-squad doubleheader in Florida against the Panthers, the Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for their first of two home preseason games tomorrow night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

The Predators will also host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the game are available on Ticketmaster.com. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility's close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team's game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

Ticket inventory is extremely limited for the 2023-24 season. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.