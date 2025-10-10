Predators Assign Matthew Wood to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Take On the Utah Mammoth on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Matthew Wood to Milwaukee (AHL).

Following last night’s 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets, the Predators will next take on the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network South and can be heard on 102. The Game and El Jefe.

