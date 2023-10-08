Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (October 8, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 24 players – 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

After closing out their six-game preseason schedule yesterday in Carolina, the Predators open the 2023-24 NHL season on the road Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop for the nationally televised game on ESPN is at 4:30 p.m. CT; it will also be broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

