Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators to Honor David Poile During On-Ice Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22

Nashville Predators Announce Opening Week Celebrations

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Hurricanes

Preds Waiver Pickup Samuel Fagemo Feeling 'Ready to Go' Ahead of First Preseason Matchup

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Opens 2023-24 NHL Season Tuesday on ESPN Against Tampa Bay

GettyImages-1702827566
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (October 8, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 24 players – 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

After closing out their six-game preseason schedule yesterday in Carolina, the Predators open the 2023-24 NHL season on the road Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop for the nationally televised game on ESPN is at 4:30 p.m. CT; it will also be broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ 2023-24 home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12 against the Seattle Kraken are still available! With ticket inventory extremely limited for the 2023-24 season, the best way to secure seats and maximum benefits for opening night and the rest of the campaign is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season-ticket plan. Fans can secure full, half and quarter season tickets TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or by calling 615-770-7800. To view the full 2023-24 schedule, please visit NashvillePredators.com/schedule.