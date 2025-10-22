Predators Assign Brady Martin to Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Nashville's First Pick (Fifth Overall) in 2025 NHL Draft Recorded One Assist in First Three Games With Predators

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 9: Brady Martin #44 of the Nashville Predators skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on October 9, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 22, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Brady Martin to the Soo Greyhounds (OHL).

Martin, 18 (3/16/07), who was selected by Nashville in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, recorded one assist and two shots in his first three NHL contests with the Predators. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 vs. Columbus at the age of 18 years, 207 days, becoming the second-youngest player in Predators history behind only Scott Hartnell (18 years, 171 days). Martin also became just the third player in Predators history to debut with the team the opening night in the same year he was drafted, joining Hartnell (2000-01) and Seth Jones (2013-14).

