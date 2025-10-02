Predators Assign Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that defenseman Andreas Englund has been assigned to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 27 players – 16 forwards, nine defensemen and twogoaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

Following last weekend’s back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina, the Predators have one game remaining on their preseason schedule, an Oct. 4 contest vs. the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

