Predators Assign Andreas Englund to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville’s Training Camp Roster is Now at 27 Players – 16 Forwards, Nine Defensemen and Two Goaltenders

Andreas Englund Preds

© John Russell

By George Ahearn
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that defenseman Andreas Englund has been assigned to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 27 players – 16 forwards, nine defensemen and twogoaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

Following last weekend’s back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina, the Predators have one game remaining on their preseason schedule, an Oct. 4 contest vs. the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

