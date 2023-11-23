Predators Announce Formation of GOLDen Hall; Unveil Banner at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. (November 22, 2023) – During a special pregame ceremony on Wednesday, Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry announced the formation of the Preds GOLDen Hall, and that its first inductee will be former President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile.

The Preds GOLDen Hall will honor players and other individuals who have positively influenced and shaped the SMASHVILLE community over the franchise’s first 25 years and beyond.

“The Preds GOLDen Hall will showcase the individuals who have best represented the Predators since the creation of our franchise in 1997, so it was a natural decision to honor David as the first inductee,” Henry said. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are going to take the work David has done during his remarkable career and those who have meant so much to SMASHVILLE on and off the ice so they can be celebrated for years to come. Generations from now, we love that our loyal fans will be able to appreciate the past, present and future of the Predators in this way.”

Poile, who will be inducted in the inaugural 2024 class, will also serve as the Preds GOLDen Hall’s chairman and as the leader of its selection committee. More details on the Preds GOLDen Hall will be available in the coming months.

The Predators honored Poile prior to Wednesday’s game at Bridgestone Arena in a ceremony that included his entire family and key members of the organization he worked closely with during his 25-year tenure as the team’s general manager. A banner was raised to the Bridgestone Arena rafters in recognition of his accomplishments with the franchise, and following Wednesday’s game, it will be displayed side-by-side with the retired No. 35 jersey of Pekka Rinne, who Poile drafted in 2004.

Poile officially retired from his positions with the Predators on June 30, 2023, and currently serves as a senior advisor for the organization. He spent 41 consecutive seasons as an NHL general manager – more than anyone else in the game’s history – and guided the Predators to 15 playoff trips, including an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017; is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame; and won 1,533 career games, the most of any GM in League history.