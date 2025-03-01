Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2026 NHL Draft From Minnesota

Nashville, Tenn. (March 1, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Wild in exchange for forward Gustav Nyquist. In connection with this trade, Nashville has agreed to retain 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary.

Nashville now owns seven selections in the 2026 NHL Draft – two in the second round and one in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. Over the next three NHL Drafts, the Predators currently hold 14 picks in the first three rounds, including three first-round and two second-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft.

