Potential Preds: 2025 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Pick No. 5

The Nashville Predators won’t have to wait long to hear their name called at the 2025 NHL Draft.

At No. 5 overall, the Preds are set to add a potential franchise stalwart to their prospect pool when they make their first selection at the Draft on June 27, and there are plenty of intriguing options near the front of the list.

“The Top 10 or so are very good players,” Preds Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “Lots of different types of players. Great character amongst all those guys, which is what you want, obviously. You’re hoping that you get not only a great player, but a real leader and culture player for your organization for a long time, and I think that we're in a good spot to get that.”

There will be plenty of other selections to make after the first one as well, but much of the attention is on who will join Nashville at fifth overall, and rightfully so.

Here are five potential players who could hear their name called by the Preds at pick No. 5 in Los Angeles on Friday.

James Hagens - No. 3 Ranked North American Skater

Center - 5-10, 186 lbs. - Boston College, NCAA

Born: Nov. 3, 2006 - Hauppauge, New York

Having just completed his freshman season at Boston College, Hagens is regarded as one of the top players available in the Draft. The centerman was fourth in scoring among freshmen in the NCAA with 37 points (11g-26a) in 37 games played. Hagens won Gold with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championship, and he tallied 102 points in just 58 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-18 squad in 2023-24.