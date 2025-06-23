Potential Preds: 2025 NHL Draft Scouting Report - Pick No. 5

Get to Know Five Prospects Who Could Be Selected by Nashville at Fifth Overall in the NHL Draft

JamesHagensDraftPreview

© Getty Images

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators won’t have to wait long to hear their name called at the 2025 NHL Draft.

At No. 5 overall, the Preds are set to add a potential franchise stalwart to their prospect pool when they make their first selection at the Draft on June 27, and there are plenty of intriguing options near the front of the list.

“The Top 10 or so are very good players,” Preds Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “Lots of different types of players. Great character amongst all those guys, which is what you want, obviously. You’re hoping that you get not only a great player, but a real leader and culture player for your organization for a long time, and I think that we're in a good spot to get that.”

There will be plenty of other selections to make after the first one as well, but much of the attention is on who will join Nashville at fifth overall, and rightfully so.

Here are five potential players who could hear their name called by the Preds at pick No. 5 in Los Angeles on Friday.

James Hagens - No. 3 Ranked North American Skater

Center - 5-10, 186 lbs. - Boston College, NCAA

Born: Nov. 3, 2006 - Hauppauge, New York

Having just completed his freshman season at Boston College, Hagens is regarded as one of the top players available in the Draft. The centerman was fourth in scoring among freshmen in the NCAA with 37 points (11g-26a) in 37 games played. Hagens won Gold with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championship, and he tallied 102 points in just 58 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-18 squad in 2023-24.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A very good skater with a dynamic heads-up game who plays with confidence, patience and savvy with the puck. Ultra quick ability to read and react. Always a scoring threat off the rush and can set up his teammates from anywhere on the ice. Elusive with the puck and can deceive defenders by looking them off and making a pass or taking a shot that is unexpected. Excellent hands and makes creative plays that others just can’t see. A special player with elite hockey sense and compete level. The type of player that elevates his game when it counts the most. He wants the puck on his stick and has ‘game changer’ ability. The complete offensive package with a very high hockey intelligence in all three zones.”

Jake O’Brien - No. 4 Ranked North American Skater

Center - 6-2, 177 lbs. - Brantford, OHL

Born: June 16, 2007 - Whitby, Ontario

O’Brien finished an impressive season with Brantford of the OHL in 2024-25, amassing 66 assists and 98 points in just 66 games - and his 41 power-play assists lead the league. Those totals were good for seventh in both assists and points across the OHL. The centerman earned MVP honors for Team East at the OHL’s Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game with three assists, including a helper on the game-winner in overtime.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Possesses a lot of offensive tools in his toolbox - his hockey sense being the biggest one. Natural ability and instincts to see the ice and read the play very well. The type of player every teammate wants to play with as you know he’ll find you with the puck for a scoring chance. Great hands, puck skills and creativity as well as the finishing touch to put the puck in the net. Responsible. Uses his smarts defensively and is always in the right spot with good details. A very high ceiling as he still has lots of room to grow and get stronger.”

Porter Martone - No. 6 Ranked North American Skater

Right Wing - 6-3, 204 lbs. - Brampton, OHL

Born: Oct. 26, 2006 - Peterborough, Ontario

Martone captained the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads in 2024-25, and he tied O’Brien with 98 points on the season while doing so in only 57 games. The 6-foot-3 winger then recorded four goals and nine points in six postseason contests against Oshawa. Martone was one of just three Draft-eligible players to skate for Team Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“A third-year OHL player originally selected fifth overall by the Sarnia Sting in the 2023 OHL Priority selection. Named captain of the Brampton Steelheads to start the 2024-25 season. Putting up outstanding offensive numbers and can play any type of game which will translate well at the next level. Elite hockey sense which allows him to slow the game down to the pace he chooses. He also has the elite puck skills and hands to take advantage of the time and space he creates. Can play physical and will back it up. Has a nose for the net that you can’t teach, utilizing his puck control, reach and skills to lead his team’s offense. Can score goals in all different ways. Plays the right way in all situations and is his team’s leader for a reason.”

Caleb Desnoyers - No. 7 Ranked North American Skater

Center - 6-2, 182 lbs. - Moncton, QMJHL

Born: April 11, 2007 - Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec

Desnoyers recorded 35 goals and 84 points in 56 games with Moncton last season to tie for fifth in scoring across the QMJHL. He also posted a 15-game point streak, the third longest by a QMJHL player in 2024-25. Desnoyers is a three-time Gold medalist having won at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2024 U-18 World Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Second season in the QMJHL. Played an important role with Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. A versatile, two-way player who can contribute to a team in a variety of ways. His hockey IQ is very good and he has a good sense of anticipation. Good offensive skills with his vision and feel for the game. Very good playmaker who also displays a scoring touch around the net. He’s willing to do most of the dirty work to retrieve 50-50 pucks and will play a physical style when needed. His skating is good and will continue to get more powerful as he matures physically. Plays the center position well, supports his defensemen down low in his zone and will break up plays. Prospect who has lots of transferable pro elements in his game.”

Anton Frondell - No. 1 Ranked International Skater

Center - 6-1, 204 lbs. - Djurgarden, Sweden-2

Born: May 7, 2007 - Stockholm, Sweden

The top-ranked international skater in this year’s Draft, Frondell began the 2024-25 season with Djurgarden’s junior team in Sweden, but quickly joined its men’s team in the country’s second division, posting 11 goals and 25 points in 29 games. He was just one of 11 17-year-olds to have played in that league last season.

Per NHL Central Scouting:

“Skilled two-way player. Strong player with strong legs, which shows up in his skating. Has perfect balance in his skating and makes it difficult for opponents to catch him. Wins most of the one-on-one battles with his attitude, power and quick stick. Delivers intelligent passes and is a real asset, especially on the power play. Has a nifty wrist shot and his release is solid and accurate. His hockey IQ shines with intelligent moves, with or without the puck. Likes to set up teammates using small moves and tricky passes. Shows resilience and perseverance. Advances the puck quickly and plays a heads-up game. Makes good choices as he is a competent and skilled stick handler.”

The Predators are the only club with three picks in the first 28 selections of this year’s Draft. Nashville also owns two picks in both the second and sixth rounds of the Draft, and one in each of the third and fifth rounds.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round is set for June 27 (6 p.m. CT; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (11 a.m. CT; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Join the Preds on Friday, June 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena to watch the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Find deals at our popular Used Equipment Sale, and test your skills with fun hockey challenges. Plus, enjoy photo ops, giveaways, special guests, and much more. Click here to claim your free ticket.

