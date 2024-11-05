Penalty Kill a Bright Spot for Preds in Season's First Month

The start to the season hasn’t been perfect for the Predators, but their penalty kill has been pretty darn close.

Through 12 games, the Preds have killed 35 of the 38 power plays they’ve faced from the opposition, a total good for a 92.1-percent success rate. That tally ranks second in the entire League - only behind the New York Rangers (92.3) - the only two teams above the 90-percent plateau through the first month of the campaign.

Yes, the sample size is small compared to how things may eventually even out as the season carries on, but the Preds sure are pleased with the results on that side of the ice thus far.

And while Nashville’s overall record isn’t where they’d like it to be, their numbers while shorthanded have certainly been a bright spot in the early going.

“Well, I think they’re cohesive,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of the PK units. “The timing has been really good, the communication with the group, and obviously the prep from the coaches that go into it has been really good. They’re receptive, they’re enjoying it, but they’re enjoying the challenges and the details that are thrown at them every time, and it seems to spark them.”

“I think we're just playing aggressively, you know?” Preds forward Colton Sissons said. “We're taking away their top guys’ time and space as much as possible, and really keying in on how they operate their power plays. When you start off well, you build some confidence and a little bit of swag. So, when we have anybody coming over the boards, we have confidence that we're going to get the job done. That goes a long way.”

Sissons, along with defensemen Alexandre Carrier and Brady Skjei, are three of Nashville’s top penalty killers, and the trio agreed the PK can’t be successful without stellar goaltending. Juuse Saros and Scott Wedgewood have both provided that when called upon, with the duo allowing just two goals and one goal, respectively, while facing a man advantage.

But from there, the skaters deserve plenty of credit, too.

“I think first of all, our goalies have been unreal,” Carrier said. “So, it gives us a chance every time we’ve got a PK. And I think also, we're moving our feet. We rely on our instinct a bit more, so we're reading more plays and being more aggressive. And I think on the kill, we have a lot of good skaters, so we're using our feet and our sticks to put pressure on those guys. I think that's why we're having success. Guys have so much skill in this League, so every time they have pressure, then they’ve got to move the puck quicker, and then they don't feel as comfortable.”

A solid structure, combined with fast and aggressive play, have contributed largely to Nashville’s successes on the penalty kill, but there’s also a certain will and gumption possessed by those on the units.

No one ever wants to stand in front of a frozen puck flying at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour, but that’s just part of the job, and it’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

"It takes a certain character,” Skjei said of playing on the penalty kill. “You have a big job to do playing against other teams’ top guys. You have to have this mentality where it's shot blocking and being hard to play against, making good reads, trying to limit their grade-A chances; there’s definitely a mentality to it. And I think the guys that have been out there have really bought into that and done a great job so far this year.”

If the Predators are to find a way out of the frustrating results they’ve received more often than not in the season’s first month, the penalty kill will continue to be relied upon when needed.

The PK is just a piece of the full operation, but the importance of shutting down the opposition in this particular manner can go a long way in providing a spark for a team that is hoping to get back into the win column Wednesday night in Washington.

“It gives energy on the bench and it gives momentum to our team,” Carrier said. “When you take a penalty, usually the other team has momentum, right? So, that's a big thing for us. We want to get there and really show them what we can do. And hopefully we bring the team together and really bring that energy after a penalty kill.

“That’s one of the main things we're doing well. So, hopefully we can just keep building on this, bring energy, and hopefully the 5-on-5 can follow up after a big kill.”