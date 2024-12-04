Nyquist Named to Team Sweden Ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Filip Forsberg will have some company with Team Sweden come February.

Predators winger Gustav Nyquist has been named to the roster for his home country in the 4 Nations Face-Off, set to be played in Montreal and Boston in early 2025. He’ll join Forsberg with Sweden and Juuse Saros for Team Finland as the three Preds selected to represent their respective countries in the highly-anticipated showcase.

For Nyquist and Forsberg, the chance to not only skate for their country, but to do so together as NHL teammates, is one they’re very much looking forward to.

“It’s a huge honor, and I’m really excited,” Nyquist said. “It’s going to be a really cool tournament to be a part of to play against the best in the world, so I’m excited to join Fil here on the team.”

“It’s awesome,” Forsberg said of Nyquist joining Team Sweden. “We’ll see what the line combinations are, and maybe they’ll keep the dynamic duo together.”

Forsberg and Nyquist have been teammates internationally once before - and it worked out quite well as the two won a Gold medal with Sweden at the 2018 World Championship. To be together against going best-on-best on an international stage once more is something every hockey player - and fan - is ready to see.

“We’ve been trying to do this for a while now, and it’s nice to see something like this being put together,” Nyquist said. “Obviously, following this we’re going to be able to go to the Olympics and stuff like that, so when we’re with the national team, we want to have the best players and best guys on each country. This is a great way to grow hockey internationally, and I think it’s good for everyone involved.”

The tournament, which will take place Feb. 12-20 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and Boston’s TD Garden, will consist of seven games played over a nine-day stretch between Sweden, Finland, Canada and the United States. The NHL schedule will be on hiatus during this time with the Predators set to have a 13-day break between games from Feb. 9-21.

Nyquist and Forsberg will face Saros when Sweden and Finland clash on Feb. 15 in Montreal three days after the tournament opens, a contest that will be broadcast on ABC.

About the 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament staged by the NHL and NHLPA, featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played from Feb. 12 to 20, 2025. Four games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and three games, including the championship game, at TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for all 4 Nations Face-Off games are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the 4 Nations Face-Off, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be broadcast exclusively in North America by The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. For more information, visit https://nhl.com/4nations.