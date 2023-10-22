News Feed

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Nashville Improves to 3-3-0, Extends Power-Play Goal Streak to Three Games

W 1021
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Behind a two-goal performance from Tommy Novak, the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks, 5-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Ten different players found the scoresheet for Nashville, led by two points apiece from Novak (2g), Luke Evangelista (1g-1a), Kiefer Sherwood (1g-1a) and Gustav Nyquist (2a). Juuse Saros made 31 saves on 32 shots in net for the Preds, who improved to 3-3-0 on the season and 2-1-0 at home.

San Jose goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was whistled for delay of game at 15:30 of the first period, making way for Nashville to strike first on the man advantage. Skating in his Predators debut, Samuel Fagemo scored his first goal in gold – a power-play snipe – to give the Preds a 1-0 lead at 17:15.

SJS@NSH: Fagemo scores goal against Sharks

Novak doubled the Predators lead at 2:06 of the second period, redirecting a pass from Sherwood in front of the net. Sherwood made it 3-0 just 12 seconds later with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

SJS@NSH: Sherwood scores goal against Sharks

Novak scored his second of the night when Nyquist found him in front of the net on the power play to give the Preds a 4-0 lead at 2:47 of the third period. The Sharks got one back, courtesy of Tomas Hertl, to cut the deficit to 4-1 at 10:33.

SJS@NSH: Novak scores goal against Sharks

Less than three minutes later, Evangelista sealed the win with a beauty on the breakaway for the 5-1 final.

SJS@NSH: Evangelista scores goal against Sharks

PREDS STANDOUTS

Sammy Snipes: Fagemo scored his first goal in gold on the power play in his regular-season debut with the Predators. Nashville claimed Fagemo on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 2. Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he was fourth on his team in points with 44 (27g-17a) in 63 contests during his first full North American season. His 13 power-play goals were the second-most among Ontario skaters and were tied for the fifth-most in the AHL.

Woody Howe: Sherwood recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist and a fighting major) within the first nine minutes of the second period. His goal was his first of the season, assisted by Evangelista and Tyson Barrie. He dropped gloves with former Pred Luke Kunin at 8:52 of the middle frame to complete the trifecta.

Tommy Two-Goals: Novak scored twice, doubling his goal total for the season. He now leads the Predators with four goals through six games, and his three goals on the power play are also a team high.

SJS@NSH: Novak scores goal against Sharks

Power Up: Fagemo and Novak both scored on the man advantage, giving the Predators back-to-back games with multiple power-play goals. Nashville now has five power-play tallies in the last three games.

Honorary Assist: Evangelista’s first goal of the season was made possible in large part by Preds Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers, who swiftly replaced the forward’s broken stick in time for him to make the play on the breakaway.

THEY SAID IT

Evangelista on scoring his first goal of the season:

“It feels good to finally get on the board and contribute to a couple of wins back-to-back. I was happy to get the ball rolling a little bit in New York and finally get on the sheet and then finally bury one tonight. Hopefully, I can just keep the momentum going in the next couple games.”

Sherwood on Nashville’s effort in the win:

“We weren't happy with the first period, so we needed a response. Luckily, we did that in second and were able to finish the game against a struggling team like that… There’s never an easy game in this league. We knew that they were going to come out hungry and fast and obviously they're going to push extra hard to get their first one, so we needed to play our game. It took us a little bit, but we were able to establish our identity.”

Sherwood on the play of Saros:

“He's the backbone of our team. He makes it look so easy. When we did come out flat-footed, he was able to weather the storm for us and then just give us enough time to kind of get going, and that's the difference right now. We’ve got to put a full 60 together next time.”

Sherwood on providing a jolt of energy in the second period:

“It's a blessing to be in this league. For me, I just try to stay hungry and give the team whatever energy we can to establish ourselves. We take pride in playing here, and we want to make this a hard place to play for other teams. Energy is a thing that I always say – but it’s contagious, and I try to bring it every night.”

Fagemo on scoring in his Preds debut with his mom and brother in attendance:

“I’m just super happy to get the opportunity to show my game. I’m just trying to shoot the puck every time on the power play… That’s a super special moment for me and my family as well. That’s the first time they saw me play in the NHL, so that’s super special.”

Novak on recovering from a slow start in the first period:

“I think it was just a reset in between periods. They were skating hard all night, so we had to come out flying, and I think we did a pretty good job. That shift by [Sherwood] kind of propelled us into the lead and then we were kind of carrying the game from there.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“We were a little bit slow everywhere, but we managed the game very well. I thought for the most part we had timely scoring, timely power-play goals and some big kills. [Saros] gave us a chance. Every win in this league’s hard, but it was good to get one here.”

Brunette on the play of Novak:

“He’s got a tremendous hockey sense and feel for the game with some vision and creativity, as long as he puts the effort in away from the puck. He’s a really good player, and he sees things that not too many players see in our league, and it’s a really good skill set… It’s fun to see him get rewarded, because he brings a really good dimension to our team.”

Brunette on Evangelista scoring his first goal of the season:

“It’s crucial – not just for a young player, but for any player. He had some opportunities that didn’t go in. He started squeezing it and started thinking, so hopefully this wipes it all clean. He’s had some really good opportunities that haven’t gone in, and tonight it went in… He’s a pretty confident kid to begin with, but I think any time you get one, you always feel better.”

Recap: Sharks at Predators 10.21.23

UP NEXT

The Predators continue their three-game homestand with a Tuesday night matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 8:15 p.m. CT as part of ESPN's Frozen Frenzy featuring all 32 NHL teams in one night. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here for tickets.