Nashville Predators Host Annual Pride Night and Plaza Party on March 26

Nashville, Tenn. (March 25, 2026) – The Nashville Predators will host their 11th Annual Pride Night with a pre-game plaza party on Thursday, March 26 at Bridgestone Arena. The plaza party will start at 5 p.m. CT.

The plaza party will be co-hosted by Zack McCann and Zak Woodward – of iHeart Radio on 107.5 The River– with a performance from Alanna Royale. The Nashville Roller Derby and Nashville Junior Roller Derby will be featured for a demonstration as well as Cyr wheel performances by Kristen Teffeteller.

The party will also include an interactive “What Does Pride Mean to You” mural, in partnership with Nashville Pride, that fans can fill out; a photo booth; a glitter bar; and activations from Imaginarium, Queertopia, the Frist Museum and more.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a Pride Night poster upon entry to Bridgestone Arena. Fans can also find various LGBTQ+ organizations such as the Nashville Launch Pad, PFLAG, the Tennessee Pride Chamber, Wilco Iris and We are One Recovery throughout the concourse during the game for a 'Fill Your Pride Bag' activation. Fans can visit each organization's table for resources and information on how to get involved. Fans can expect additional entertainment and representation throughout the game, including artist Ariel Jade on the concourse, Brady Riley on the Ford Band Stage and Medium Build as honorary Towel Waver. Plus, visit the Nashville Locker Room for exclusive Pride merchandise launching on game night.

The Preds Foundation will have specialty Pride jerseys featuring this season’s Pride logo – designed by local artist Tiffany Evans – and player nameplates that will be up for auction during the game. To bid, fans can text PREDS to 76278. Proceeds will benefit LGBTQ+ organizations in Nashville through the Foundation’s Helper Grants program.