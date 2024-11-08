Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Nov. 9

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 8, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host their first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on Nov. 9 when the team takes on the Utah Hockey Club at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer effortslast season, which raised $262,365.24 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

“We are excited to host our first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the 2024-25 season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “This initiative is special to our organization as we unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. We encourage our fans to participate – whether by bidding on items from our silent auction or sharing Hockey Fights Cancer posts on social media – to help us raise funds and awareness for cancer research through the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.”

Since its inception during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Fund has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to advance pediatric cancer research efforts at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“We are so grateful for the longstanding support of the Nashville Predators and the team’s 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that spans over a decade,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “Each year we look forward to the Hockey Fights Cancer games that highlight our partnership with the Predators, raise support for childhood cancer efforts and celebrate our pediatric cancer patients. I truly love to see the joy that the Nashville Predators and Hockey Fights Cancer bring to our patients and their families.

"Twice Daily’s mission is to build lasting relationships by serving its community, and it’s an honor to live out this mission by partnering with the Nashville Predators Foundation through its 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund," said Eric Rush, director of marketing for Tri Star Energy and Twice Daily convenience stores. “The 356 Pediatric Cancer Fund aims to share the Smashville hockey experience with young patrons of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and we look forward to bringing awareness of the organization through special donuts available exclusively at our Twice Daily locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.”

Additionally, the Preds will partner with musician and cancer survivor Harry Hudson for the Hockey Fights Cancer game. Hudson’s charity, Hey I’m Here For You (HIHFY), helps enhance the lives of teens and young adults undergoing cancer treatment. The Nashville Predators Foundation will sell co-branded HIHFY trucker hats and beanies online and in-person at the Foundation table (section 106/107). Proceeds from the hats will benefit the 365 Fund and the Teen Cancer Lounge at Monroe Carell supported by Hudson, Teen Cancer America and Kylie Jenner.

To help make a bigger difference, the Nashville Predators Foundation is calling on Smashville to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. Here are how fans can get involved and show their support:

Bid on silent auction items – such as Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, plates decorated by patients at Monroe Carell and more - by texting PREDS to 76278 beginning Nov. 8.

Purchase a special Hockey Fights Cancer donut available exclusively at Middle Tennessee and North Alabama Twice Daily locations.

Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

Purchase a lavender "I Fight For" foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer. For $10, the buyer will receive one puck and one will be added to the Hockey Fights Cancer net at Bridgestone Arena, which represents all those we are fighting for in Smashville. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

Fans can purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107) during the gameincluding new Hockey Fights Cancer bracelets and sweatshirts.

Purchase Mystery Pucks and Mystery Mini Sticks from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Fans can stop by one of the "I FIGHT FOR" zones at the game and write who they fight for: Lexus Lounge (Player Wall by locker room), Foundation Table (outside section 106/107) and Fan Info Desk (outside section 331).

Purchase tickets to the Nov. 9 Hockey Fights Cancer game and $10 from each ticket purchased through this linkwill benefit the 365 Fund.

Fans can stop by the Gift of Life Table by section 120 and 315 on the concourse to join the bone marrow registry.

Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our Hockey Fights Cancer heroes.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.